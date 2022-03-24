6 players with the most Premier League assists from corners since 2003-04

The Premier League has served as home to some of the finest footballers in the football world over the last two decades. Thanks to its massive reputation, the division was able to attract many players to join its clubs and also gave them the platform to showcase their abilities.

A good number of these superstars grabbed the opportunity with both hands, capturing the world's attention with their amazing exploits on the pitch. Some even managed to put their names in the history books by excelling in some exclusive stats. Take, for instance, assisting from corner kicks.

Since we have this data from the 2003-04 campaign, many players have successfully set up many goals with their deliveries from corner kicks. By consistently doing that, they've firmly established themselves in English football folklore.

On that note, let's look at the six players with the most Premier League assists from corners since 2003-04. They are as follows:

Note: Stats according to OptaJoe and Transfermarkt

#6 Ashley Westwood - 15

Ashley Westwood finds himself on this list after setting up an impressive 15 goals from corner kicks so far in his Premier League career. The Englishman is known for his timely deliveries into the box, with a precision that enables his colleagues to meet the ball in the air with relative ease.

The defensive midfielder currently represents Burnley in the English top, for whom he's bagged five assists in 25 games across all competitions so far this season. It remains to be seen how many more he'll add to his name before the campaign runs out.

#5 James Milner - 15

James Milner has crafted a reputation for himself as one of the most versatile footballers in the world, having thrived while playing in diverse positions on the pitch. Because of this, other qualities possessed by the Englishman rarely get the attention they deserve, especially his brilliant deliveries from corner kicks.

As it stands, James Milner ranks among the players with the highest number of assists from corner kicks in the Premier League, counting from the 2003-04 campaign. He is currently tied with Ashley Westwood on 15 assists and will certainly bag a couple more before calling it quits.

#4 Robin van Persie - 16

The Dutchman is regarded as one of the finest strikers to play in the Premier League due to his amazing goalscoring exploits. Robin van Persie represented Arsenal and Manchester United during his time in the English top flight, recording an impressive 144 goals and 67 assists to his name in 280 games.

In addition to his amazing aerial ability, the striker was also effective with his deliveries from corner kicks. He bagged an impressive 16 assists from corners during his time in the division.

#3 Steven Gerrard - 16

Steven Gerrard's reputation as one of the greatest midfielders in Premier League history is undoubtable. The Englishman played for Liverpool throughout his time in the division, bagging 121 goals and 98 assists in 504 games.

In addition, he recorded 16 assists to his name from corner kicks during his time in the English top flight, tying him with Robin van Persie. Only two players have superior numbers to the legendary midfielder in this stat.

#2 Cesc Fabregas - 18

It comes as no surprise to see Cesc Fabregas on this list. The Spaniard was one of the finest midfielders in the Premier League during his prime, winning the hearts of many with his eye-catching performances for Arsenal and Chelsea.

Some of the qualities that made the 34-year-old stand out were his long passes, brilliant crosses and amazing deliveries into the box. Thanks to this, he was able to set up many goals for his teammates, including from corner kicks.

Cesc Fabregas has a record of 18 assists to his name from corners in the English top flight, earning him the second position on this list. Overall, the Spaniard's tally in the division stands at 50 goals and 117 assists in 250 appearances.

#1 Chris Brunt - 28

Former West Brom midfielder Chris Brunt occupies the top position when it comes to ranking the players with the most Premier League assists from corner kicks since 2003-04. The Englishman has a record of 28 assists to his name in this category.

Meanwhile, his overall tally in the division stands at 25 goals and 57 assists in 269 games. It remains to be seen if anyone will come close to beating his record of assists from corner kicks in the English top flight anytime soon.

