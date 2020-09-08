Portugal are currently both European Champions and UEFA Nations League holders. Yes, the A Selecao have finally overcome years of frustration and near-misses to belatedly stake their claim as one of Europe's finest national teams.

Their twin triumphs on the European stage have also ensured that Cristiano Ronaldo, one of the greatest footballers ever to have played the game and definitely the country's finest ever, has two international trophies on his glorious resume.

That has, for his fans, put him ahead of Lionel Messi in the GOAT debate, with the latter failing to win a tournament with La Albiceleste despite reaching several finals.

However, as Portugal began their defence of the Nations League in style by crushing World Cup finalists Croatia 4-1, one got the feeling that the Iberian nation is finally becoming a team full of classy players all over the attacking-third who can hold their own even without their star man.

That feeling was heightened by the fact that Cristiano Ronaldo, who has 99 international goals for Portugal, sat out the opener due to a toe infection as his team crushed the Croats.

On the eve of Portugal taking on Sweden in their second Nations League game, we take a look at five players who prove that Portugal will be in in good stead if and when their greatest ever footballer hangs up his boots.

5 players that prove Portugal are no longer reliant on Cristiano Ronaldo

#5: Andre Silva

Andre Silva.

The young striker set pulses racing in the Bundesliga by scoring eight times for Eintracht Frankurt in 12 games after the league restarted following the pandemic-induced break.

Portugal's big hope for the future to lead their forward line, Andre Silva, is playing for Frankfurt as a loanee, having already bagged a move to AC Milan after shining for Porto at the start of his career.

Silva has played with acclaim for Portugal at various age-group levels, proving his potency in front of goal consistently in big events. He has already scored 16 times in 35 matches after becoming a regular for the senior team, having also travelled with A Selecao to the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

#4: Joao Cancelo

Joao Cancelo.

Joao Cancelo scored a stunning long-ranger for Portugal against Croatia and was unlucky not to get more goals as he tore down the right channel and cut in to vicious effect. He might be termed a bit of a late-bloomer at the international level, only coming into his own in recent times after failing to make Portugal's 2018 FIFA World Cup squad.

Cancelo has, however, already established himself as one of the most sought-after right-backs in the world in club football. He became the most expensive player in his position when Manchester City bought him from Juventus for £60 million.

Though Kyle Walker is often the first-choice right-back for City, Cancelo has often been given runs in tough games and has not disappointed. Cancelo, the only defender on this list, is a goal-scoring and assist-producing modern-day full-back who is always on the lookout to overlap and join his attackers.

He is also capable of playing on the other flank and also as a wing-back. At 26, Cancelo's best phase might be in front of him, especially with the Portugal team.

#MCFC's Joao Cancelo fires Portugal ahead with this goal - what a finish! 🎯🔥pic.twitter.com/XwrRSatJy2 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) September 5, 2020