5 players Ralf Rangnick could sign for Manchester United

Less than a week after dismissing Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Manchester United might have found their next manager. After a whirlwind search that saw the club interview five managers for the interim role, The Red Devils have reached a deal with veteran German coach Ralf Rangnick.

Although official confirmation from the club is pending, reports have generated excitement among the club's fanbase, and for good reason. Once Rangnick's role as interim comes to an end, he will reportedly remain with Manchester United as a consultant for a two-year span.

It is a positive sign that the English giants, who have long been criticised for their failure to appoint a Director of Football, are finally moving in the right direction.

David Ornstein @David_Ornstein @TheAthleticUK theathletic.com/news/mancheste… 🚨 EXCLUSIVE: Man Utd reach agreement with Ralf Rangnick to become interim manager. 6mnth contract then 2yr consultancy. Deal subject to Lokomotiv Moscow approval. Work permit process prevents 63yo leading #MUFC v Chelsea. W/ @lauriewhitwell 🚨 EXCLUSIVE: Man Utd reach agreement with Ralf Rangnick to become interim manager. 6mnth contract then 2yr consultancy. Deal subject to Lokomotiv Moscow approval. Work permit process prevents 63yo leading #MUFC v Chelsea. W/ @lauriewhitwell @TheAthleticUK theathletic.com/news/mancheste…

Manchester United's current squad isn't particularly well-suited to Ralf Rangnick's philosophy

'The Professor', as Rangnick is known in his native Germany, was one of the pioneers of geggepressing. The high-octane brand of football has been popularised by numerous successful coaches, including Jurgen Klopp and Thomas Tuchel. It is characterised by hard running, constant pressure outside of possession and pressing high up the pitch.

The press, which has become a hallmark of the Premier League's elite teams - Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester City - is a key aspect Manchester United are poor at. Ralf Rangnick has a job on his hands. Fortunately, the timing of his arrival means he could look to add players to his squad sooner rather than later.

Here are five players Manchester United could target under Ralf Rangnick:

#5 Max Aarons (Norwich City)

Young Max Aarons of Norwich City could be a potential Manchester United target.

Manchester United tried to sign Kieran Trippier in the summer transfer window, and Aaron Wan-Bissaka's miserable form this season shows us exactly why. Compared to their colleagues around the Premier League, including Kyle Walker, Joao Cancelo, Andy Robertson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Reece James and Ben Chilwell, Manchester United's full-backs have been found badly wanting.

At 21, Max Aarons is a much younger alternative to the 31-year-old Trippier. The Norwich youngster was the subject of intense speculation earlier this summer, with Arsenal reportedly interested in him. Raphael Guerreiro of Borussia Dortmund is another intriguing choice. But if Norwich City do get relegated from the Premier League, the English youngster would be a more viable target.

Football Daily @footballdaily 🗣 "They could do with a left-back, I know they have Luke Shaw but I'm not so sure if he's still on the same kind of level you need for a club like Manchester United."



Ralf Rangnick speaking about Man United's defence in September 2020 🗣 "They could do with a left-back, I know they have Luke Shaw but I'm not so sure if he's still on the same kind of level you need for a club like Manchester United."Ralf Rangnick speaking about Man United's defence in September 2020 https://t.co/40IcBSnm4p

The 2021-22 campaign has got off to a torrid start for Wan-Bissaka, who hasn't registered any goal contribution in 16 appearances. He hasn't fared much better at the other end either, with Manchester United keeping just three clean sheets since the start of the season.

#4 Maxence Lacroix (Wolfsburg)

Manchester United may need a new centre-back, and Maxence Lacroix fits the bill.

FIFA 22 enthusiasts will be familiar with Wolfsburg's 21-year-old French centre-back, but Maxence Lacroix is not just a video game sensation. He burst onto the scene for Wolfsburg in 2020-21, making 36 appearances across competitions, as the club finished fourth in the Bundesliga and secured Champions League football.

Manchester United, meanwhile, could need a new centre-back soon, with Eric Bailly increasingly unhappy at the club. More importantly, Ralf Rangnick's philosophy involves a high defensive line and requires mobile defenders. Victor Lindelof and Harry Maguire, in particular, are not renowned for their pace.

In a web session with The Coaches' Voice in September earlier this year, Rangnick said:

"Jurgen (Klopp) and myself, we like to press high. If you watched yesterday's Manchester City vs Liverpool game (2-2 draw), especially in the first half hour, Liverpool were trying to press high with the back four almost on the halfway line. This is pretty similar to my approach."

utdreport @utdreport @CoachesVoice] Ralf Rangnick on his football style: "It's a high-pressing, counter-pressing football. I would say fast, proactive, attacking, counter-attacking, counter-pressing and exciting." #mulive Ralf Rangnick on his football style: "It's a high-pressing, counter-pressing football. I would say fast, proactive, attacking, counter-attacking, counter-pressing and exciting." #mulive [@CoachesVoice] https://t.co/uoI7NOUH9P

It is difficult to imagine Harry Maguire fulfilling such a role. So Rangnick might be tempted to use his well-established network back home to raid the German club. Manchester United also have a sizeable French-speaking contingent at the club, and Lacroix could fit right in alongside his compatriot Raphael Varane.

