5 players Real Madrid can target instead of Eden Hazard

Muhammad Saad
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
12.47K   //    24 Jul 2018, 11:10 IST

Stoke City v Chelsea - Premier League
Eden Hazard has been on Real Madrid's radar for quite some time

Arguably the most sensational transfer of this summer was the mind-boggling departure of the Portuguese megastar - Cristiano Ronaldo from Real Madrid for £99.2m.

Since then, the transfer speculation has been ignited for who is going to step into Ronaldo's shoes and assume his vacant throne at Los Blancos.

Innumerable names have come to the fore as Real Madrid's potential transfer targets and as per reports, the person who has topped the club's wish list is none other than the talented Belgian who goes by the name of Eden Hazard.

The Chelsea forward has long been linked with a possible move to Santiago Bernabeu even well before Ronaldo's adieu to the club, which has earned the deal some serious traction.

And although there is no doubt that the 27-year-old boasts immense potential, it goes without saying that the one-time Lille ace will cost Los Blancos an arm and a leg.

On that note, here we take a look at 5 other players Real Madrid can target in place of Eden Hazard.

#5 Leroy Sané

Manchester City v Crystal Palace - Premier League
Sane has grown by leaps and bounds under Pep Guardiola

It's safe to say that since joining Manchester City back in 2016 for £45m, a fee that raised many eyebrows, Leroy Sane has lived up to his true potential and has hit new heights under the aegis of Pep Guardiola.

The German winger was an instrumental figure in The Citizens' glorious title-winning run last season as he notched up 10 goals and engineered 15 assists in the Premier League.

Blessed with remarkable pace and dribbling skills, Sane is a player who can slalom past opponents with consummate ease and feed neat assists to strikers or lash the ball into the back of the net all by himself.

His headline-generating absence in the recently concluded World Cup 2018 was profoundly felt as Germany crashed out of the all-important tournament.



