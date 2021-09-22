5 players Real Madrid could've signed instead of Eden Hazard

Real Madrid signed Eden Hazard from Chelsea in a deal worth €100 million in the summer of 2019. The Belgian was expected to light things up upon his arrival at the Santiago Bernabeu. However, more than two years have passed and he's yet to show any promising signs.

Eden Hazard has been a mere shadow of himself since becoming a Real Madrid player, with recurring injury setbacks ruining his spell in the Spanish capital. So far, the Belgian has contributed a paltry five goals in the Los Blancos Jersey, missing a whopping 59 games across two seasons.

Goal @goal Eden Hazard has missed 59 games through injury since moving to Real Madrid 🤕



Now he's injured again 😢 Eden Hazard has missed 59 games through injury since moving to Real Madrid 🤕



Now he's injured again 😢 https://t.co/6Oy8OPA00D

Given the playmaker's struggles in recent years, one can't help but remember that Real Madrid overlooked a number of decent options to lure him to the Santiago Bernabeu. Had Los Blancos thought otherwise, they could've signed any of the five players mentioned below.

#5 Sadio Mane

Unlike Eden Hazard, Mane has gone from strength to strength over the last few years

Liverpool winger Sadio Mane is one of the few attackers who were linked with a switch to Real Madrid before the Spanish giants decided to sign Eden Hazard. Los Blancos could be biting their nails by now, having watched the Senegalese impress at Anfield over the last few seasons.

Mane continues to be a huge threat to opposition defenses in the Premier League. The attacker has entered the new campaign in red-hot form, bagging three goals in five games in the English top flight.

Goal @goal 🇧🇪 Eden Hazard

🇸🇳 Sadio Mane

🇧🇷 Neymar



Keep two, bin one 👇 🇧🇪 Eden Hazard

🇸🇳 Sadio Mane

🇧🇷 Neymar



Keep two, bin one 👇 https://t.co/ZxCukoX49Y

The Senegalese would certainly improve Real Madrid's attack with his physical presence, pace and eye for goal. His fitness record is also impressive, having missed just 12 games due to injuries across the last two seasons.

#4 Harry Kane

Harry Kane would greatly improve Real Madrid's attack

Harry Kane has been one of the most prolific strikers in Europe over the last few years. He finished as the Premier League's top scorer last season with 23 goals to his name in 35 appearances.

A partnership between the Englishman and Karim Benzema in Real Madrid's attack would've been a great joy to watch. With his impeccable goalscoring instincts, the Tottenham Hotspur superstar would guarantee 30-40 goals for Los Blancos every season.

Signing Kane would've been a good move for Real Madrid. The Spanish giants have a decent relationship with the player's club, which could've made things easier. After failing to secure a transfer to Manchester City this summer, the striker could still be open to leaving White Hart Lane in the near future. It would definitely make sense to go all out and sign him.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Aditya Singh