5 players Real Madrid should sell in the January transfer window

Following the departure of former coach Zinedine Zidane in 2021, Real Madrid have endured mixed fortunes in the new campaign. Considering the sky-high expectations surrounding one of the greatest clubs, Los Blancos have been far from perfect.

Under Carlo Ancelotti's guidance, Los Blancos are second in La Liga with 27 points after 12 league matches. They sit at the top of their group in the UEFA Champions League with nine points from four games.

An important and special win… reaching 100 victories is an honor and motivation for the pursuit of being better.

Although Real Madrid have been entertaining on the pitch so far this campaign, they have also succumbed to some shock defeats. One of the biggest ones was the 2-1 loss to Sheriff Tiraspol at home in the Champions League. There have been some players who have underperformed and others who are clearly not in Ancelotti's plans.

It goes without saying that there is a lot of deadwood in the Madrid squad. With Florentino Perez desperately focusing on reinforcements and Galactico signings, Madrid will need to sell some of their stars in the upcoming transfer window.

On that note, let's take a look at

Five players that Real Madrid should sell in the January transfer window

#5 Dani Ceballos

Villareal CF v Arsenal - UEFA Europa League Semi Final Leg One

Dani Ceballos was one of the Spanish youngsters who was hailed as the next big thing. Unfortunately, he is far from living up to his billing and has cut a forlorn figure at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Ceballos caught the eye of scouts after his breakthrough season with Real Betis. But the 25-year-old never settled into Real Madrid's side, failing to impress former boss Zinedine Zidane. He was loaned out to Arsenal in 2019 as a result but even that did not help the player.





He wants to join Real Betis. Real Madrid have set a price and will not lower it, but Betis will not go any higher. The clubs are confident in reaching an agreement soon.

Dani Ceballos wants to leave Real Madrid ASAP. Real also want to get rid of him. He wants to join Real Betis. Real Madrid have set a price and will not lower it, but Betis will not go any higher. The clubs are confident in reaching an agreement soon.

Ceballos' disappointing loan spell saw him score just two goals while providing five assists in 77 appearances for the Gunners. Since his return from loan, the midfielder has failed to impress Ancelotti and is clearly not in the coach's plans.

#4 Jesus Vallejo

Real Madrid CF v Villarreal CF - La Liga

Jesus Vallejo is simply not the starter material for Real Madrid. The 24-year-old has failed to impress or cement his place in any of his loan spells and the story is no different to the Spanish giants. There are strong indications that he has no future at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Following his subdued loan spell at Granada, Vallejo returned to Real Madrid in the summer. The centre-back has made just one appearance since then, with Ancelotti making it clear that Vallejo won't get many minutes under him. Ancelotti prefers David Alaba, Nacho or even Ferland Mendy in the centre-back position rather than him.

Staying with the La Liga giants is clearly not an option for Vallejo and it would be best for Los Blancos to part ways with the player.

