Real Madrid are out of the Copa Del Ray, out of the Champions League and they are currently sitting 3rd in La Liga with a huge point gap between them and Barcelona. It already seems like the season is over at the Santiago Bernebeu.

The biggest issue for Madrid this season has been their inability to find a replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo. Gareth Bale and Karim Benzema have been far too inconsistent at the top. Real Madrid's midfield has also disappointed this season and it looks like Real Madrid lack creative midfielders.

Also, Real Madrid's defense looks fragile at the moment. Raphael Varane and Sergio Ramos may have had their worst season this year and with no real backup option available barring Nacho Fernandez, Los Blancos need to strengthen at the back.

The left back spot also looks a bit vulnerable as Marcelo has been disappointing this season. Also, there have been reports of Marcelo looking to leave Madrid and if that's true, Madrid need back up on the left side.

After returning to Real Madrid, Zinedine Zidane has already made his first signing of the summer in the form Of Eder Militao from Fc Porto. The Frenchman could be looking at a potential overhaul come summer as Real Madrid seek to get back to their glory days.

Here are the 5 players Real Madrid should sign in the upcoming summer transfer window:

#5 Nicolas Tagliafico

Ajax left back Tagliafico has been tremendous for the Dutch Champions this season. The 26-year-old is a perfect replacement for Marcelo at Real Madrid. The Argentine is a dynamic left back who is brilliant on the ball. His clever movement and his pace make him a devastating attacking outlet on the left side.

He dominated Lucas Vasquez and Gareth Bale across the two legs of the Champions League round of 16 tie and that shows his defensive capability. Tagliafico has attracted a lot of attention from Europe's big boys and he may not come cheaply for Los Blancos.

