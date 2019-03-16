×
5 players Real Madrid should sign in the upcoming summer transfer window

Jayesh Motwani
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
838   //    16 Mar 2019, 19:13 IST

Real Madrid Unveil New Manager Zinedine Zidane
Real Madrid Unveil New Manager Zinedine Zidane

Real Madrid are out of the Copa Del Ray, out of the Champions League and they are currently sitting 3rd in La Liga with a huge point gap between them and Barcelona. It already seems like the season is over at the Santiago Bernebeu.

The biggest issue for Madrid this season has been their inability to find a replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo. Gareth Bale and Karim Benzema have been far too inconsistent at the top. Real Madrid's midfield has also disappointed this season and it looks like Real Madrid lack creative midfielders.

Also, Real Madrid's defense looks fragile at the moment. Raphael Varane and Sergio Ramos may have had their worst season this year and with no real backup option available barring Nacho Fernandez, Los Blancos need to strengthen at the back.

The left back spot also looks a bit vulnerable as Marcelo has been disappointing this season. Also, there have been reports of Marcelo looking to leave Madrid and if that's true, Madrid need back up on the left side.

After returning to Real Madrid, Zinedine Zidane has already made his first signing of the summer in the form Of Eder Militao from Fc Porto. The Frenchman could be looking at a potential overhaul come summer as Real Madrid seek to get back to their glory days.

Here are the 5 players Real Madrid should sign in the upcoming summer transfer window:

#5 Nicolas Tagliafico


Ajax v FC Bayern Muenchen - UEFA Champions League Group E
Ajax v FC Bayern Muenchen - UEFA Champions League Group E

Ajax left back Tagliafico has been tremendous for the Dutch Champions this season. The 26-year-old is a perfect replacement for Marcelo at Real Madrid. The Argentine is a dynamic left back who is brilliant on the ball. His clever movement and his pace make him a devastating attacking outlet on the left side.

He dominated Lucas Vasquez and Gareth Bale across the two legs of the Champions League round of 16 tie and that shows his defensive capability. Tagliafico has attracted a lot of attention from Europe's big boys and he may not come cheaply for Los Blancos.

1 / 3 NEXT
Jayesh Motwani
ANALYST
Some people think football is a matter of life and death. I don't like that attitude. I can assure them it is much more serious than that.- Bill Shankly
La Liga 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 28
FT REA LEV
1 - 1
 Real Sociedad vs Levante
FT HUE DEP
1 - 3
 Huesca vs Deportivo Alavés
12' REA CEL
0 - 0
 Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo
Today ATH ATL 11:00 PM Athletic Club vs Atlético Madrid
Tomorrow LEG GIR 01:15 AM Leganés vs Girona
Tomorrow EIB REA 04:30 PM Eibar vs Real Valladolid
Tomorrow ESP SEV 08:45 PM Espanyol vs Sevilla
Tomorrow VAL GET 11:00 PM Valencia vs Getafe
Tomorrow VIL RAY 11:00 PM Villarreal vs Rayo Vallecano
18 Mar REA BAR 01:15 AM Real Betis vs Barcelona
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
FA Cup 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
