5 players Real Madrid should target for next season

When Zinedine Zidane returned to Real Madrid, there was a lot of optimism that the club will return to title-winning ways, which they eventually did.

Los Blancos spent heavily in player recruitment during the summer, but only Ferland Mendy emerged as one who managed to establish himself as a starter.

The old guards like Karim Benzema, Toni Kroos and Sergio Ramos had to step up their games. The lockdown also helped Real Madrid players get some rest and regain their fitness before a strong finish to the season helped the Merengues to their 34th La Liga triumph.

Real Madrid CF v Villarreal CF - La Liga

While the crisis at FC Barcelona also made it easier for Real Madrid to win the La Liga, that does not diminish the achievements of Zinedine Zidane and his men. However, to maintain their ascendancy, there is no doubt that Real Madrid will need to recruit better for next season.

Lionel Messi is still at the peak of his powers, and he is capable of leading Barcelona to the La Liga title next season.

Real Madrid can make use of the current financial crisis brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic as a lot of quality players are likely to be available at lower prices than usual. Coupled with shrewd sales of on-loan and fringe players, the Merengues can generate enough revenue for new arrivals.

On that note, here are five players Real Madrid should target in the summer to sustain their La Liga dominance next season and beyond.

Five players Real Madrid should buy next season:

#1: Willian (Chelsea)

Advertisement

Chelsea FC v Norwich City - Premier League

The Chelsea number ten Willian may be an unusual choice, but these are unusual times as well. Real Madrid will need to invest carefully, though, as they don't have the luxury to spend big on a single player.

This season Willian has been terrific for Chelsea as he silenced his critics with his performances; the Brazilian could be an useful addition to the Merengues squad if Real Madrid choose to pursue him.

The Brazilian is currently in the final few months of his contract with Chelsea and negotiations between both parties have been long-drawn and inconclusive so far. If he arrives at Real Madrid, he is definitely capable of challenging Marco Asensio for a place in the starting eleven.

On the right-wing, Real Madrid have players like Gareth Bale, Asensio, Lucas Vazquez and Rodrygo, but none of them were regular starters during the season. Bale has been more of a liability given his enormous wages, Vazquez hasn't been deemed good enough to be a starter while Rodrygo is still a work in progress.

Asensio is a regular starter for Zidane's Real Madrid but the Spaniard needs better competition to sustain his place in the first team.

Willian can still play at the top for at least another two-three seasons, and he might be available for free as well. That would allow Real Madrid to spend on other player acquisitions.

#2: Kalidou Koulibaly (Napoli)

Parma Calcio v SSC Napoli - Serie A

Kalidou Koulibaly is one of the best centre-backs of his generation. He is tall, athletic, fast and physically strong. He is a great passer of the ball and reads the game very well.

Currently, Sergio Ramos is Real Madrid's defensive talisman, but he is now 34 years old. A big reason for his great form after the restart was that he was able to get good rest and work on his fitness during the lockdown. It is highly unlikely that he will get a similar mid-season break next season too.

The former Genk defender can be the perfect long term replacement for Sergio Ramos.

Kouilably is 29 years old and is heading for an exit from Napoli. Gennaro Gattuso's side have already secured the signing of Victor Osimhen from Lille on a big transfer, and Napoli are likely to sell Kouilably to balance their books.

Though last summer Real Madrid did sign Éder Militao, but it would be way too much pressure on him to replace someone like Ramos. It should be understood that Ramos is irreplaceable like Cristiano Ronaldo, so the best Real Madrid can do in this regard is sign an excellent player who can play well for the team.

Manchester City are also interested in Koulibaly but Los Blancos are definitely capable of pulling him to the Bernabeu. Also they already have around €40 million from the sale of Achraf Hakimi, and Odriozola is returning from his loan spell at Bayern Munich, so Madrid have the funds to spend on Koulibaly.