5 players who should receive their first caps in international football soon

There is no bigger honour in international football, and sport in general, than representing one's country. Therefore, international caps, no matter how many, are often among the most prized possessions for footballers.

With the 2022 World Cup approaching, international football fixtures have become even more important. Players will be desperate to leave a mark so that they can, at least, remain in the conversation for a World Cup berth.

This international football break promises to be an interesting one with the World Cup qualifiers and friendlies. Here are 5 players who deserve to get their maiden caps in international football this time around.

#5 Gleison Bremer

Torino's Bremer, as he's commonly known, has been one of, if not the best, defenders in Serie A this season. His defensive numbers this season have been insane.

Bremer's average says he completes 3.96 interceptions, 2.16 blocks, and 5.86 clearances per game. He also wins 4.17 aerial duels a game. The Brazilian has also been linked quite heavily with Inter.

Brazil should call him this international break and give him a few games. This will also help in finding out how he can adjust to a back-4. Brazil already have Marquinhos, Militao, and Thiago Silva. Bremer might not get regular game time until after the World Cup, but his current form has earned him atleast a debut.

#4 Jarrod Bowen

Jarred Bowen has been among the brightest young players in England recently

England's current generation has a plethora of elite attacking talent. But right now, with the possible exception of Bukayo Saka, no one is in better form than Jarrod Bowen.

The West Ham man has contributed 16 goals this season, that has only been bettered in the Premier League by Mohamed Salah. The likes of Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, Jack Grealish, Phil Foden, and Mason Mount haven't exactly been in sparkling form. So, Bowen has definitely earned his spot and may well get to play in the World Cup.

If he can continue in this vein of form and impress Gareth Southgate, he might just make it on the plane to Qatar. The only problem is, he has picked up an injury and his availability for the international football friendlies against Switzerland and Ivory Coast will depend on his fitness.

#3 Jose Sa

Jose Sa should get an opportunity to play for Portugal in international football

Portugal are in a precarious situation in regards to World Cup qualification. This might not be the time to change things up. That being said, it is certainly time to play your most in-form players to get a go in international football.

There should be no doubt that Sa is Portugal's most in-form keeper. This season, he has been part of one of the stingiest defences in Europe, for Wolves, and there has to be a conversation as to whether he is the best keeper in the PL right now.

Neither Rui Patricio nor Anthony Lopes are having particularly good seasons and starting them over Sa in the qualifiers could be a huge risk. The youngster might well play for Portugal in international football soon.

#2 William Saliba

France are spoilt for riches at center-back. However, their international football regulars aren't having a great time. Varane and Kimpembe have been indifferent, Upamecano has been poor, and Lenglet has barely played.

That leaves Kounde and Lucas Hernandez as the two options. Accompanying them should be William Saliba. Playing for Marseille, he has probably been the best in his position in Ligue 1.

He has everything you want from a modern centre back. He can pass, he can carry the ball and, defensively too, he's very good. Saliba has been good for atleast three seasons now and has definitely earned his first cap. He used to be France's U21 captain and it is time he dons the senior Les Blues jersey.

#1 Christopher Nkunku

Christopher Nkunku is among the best up and coming international football players in the world

If this was a list of the five best players in the international football world this season, Nkunku might still be on it. At the time of writing, he has a scarcely believable record of 38 goal contributions in all competitions.

His change in positions has been quite interesting to watch. Earlier he used to be an attacking midfielder. Then, he functioned as a pseudo winger and now, he plays as an out-and-out forward in the front-2.

He can hold his position as a focal point of attack and even drop deep to pick up the ball and create when necessary. His ball striking prowess is fantastic and now that it has been unlocked, the goals keep coming.

In the French setup, he can easily play Antoine Griezmann's role alongside Karim Benzema and Kylian Mbappe.

