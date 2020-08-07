5 players with the most red cards in UEFA Champions League history

It doesn’t take much to get a red card in football - one mistimed tackle, one ill-judged rush of blood or even a series of minor offences can build up to a red crescendo. No one is immune to getting sent off either, be it a small, skilful playmaker or a big, tough-tackling central defender. However, some players just happen to be better at earning the referee’s ire, so much so that their red-dotted disciplinary record is almost impressive.

In big-game situations when tensions are running high, these players are the ones that somehow seem to be much more likely to run afoul of the referee. And when you talk of high-stakes games, it doesn’t get much bigger and better than the UEFA Champions League, widely regarded to be at the pinnacle of club football competition worldwide. That’s why Champions League football offers not just great goals and memorable results, but also its fair share of red cards.

With the 2019-20 Champions League season set to resume this week after a nearly five-month-long suspension due to the global coronavirus pandemic, let’s take a look at the top 5 players who have received the most red cards in the tournament’s history.

Note: For the purposes of this list, the worst offenders have been ranked according to their red card-per minute ratio in case of a tie. As such, the players who have also been sent off thrice in the Champions League but did not make the list are PSG midfielder Marco Verratti, ex-Chelsea frontman Didier Drogba, Arsenal legend Patrick Vieira, AS Roma and Inter stalwart Cristian Chivu, veteran AC Milan and AS Roma defender Philippe Mexes, and former Ludogorets midfielder Marcelinho.

5. Joel Veltman (3)

Joel Veltman received his marching orders in the Champions League for the third time earlier on this season

Keen followers of the Premier League might have spotted Joel Veltman quite recently as he made the switch from Ajax to Brighton at the end of July.

The Dutch international, who can play at centre-back or right-back, will be plying his trade in England in the 2020-21 season. However, it is with Ajax that he has spent the entirety of his professional career, winning multiple domestic trophies but also getting himself sent off 3 times in just 18 Champions League appearances.

In fact, the most recent of those came earlier this season as he received his marching orders in Ajax’s dramatic 4-4 draw against Chelsea. Still only 28, Veltman has more than enough time to improve (or worsen, depending on how you look at it) his disciplinary record in Europe.

4. Vedat Inceefe (3)

Vedat Inceefe was renowned for his uncompromising tackles during his career

A tough-tackling centre-back, Vedat Inceefe’s European adventures were with the infamously intimidating Galatasary side, for whom he turned out 12 times in the Champions League between 1997 and 2003.

Although he is a five-time Turkish champion, Inceefe’s Champions League career was not as distinguished as he got himself sent off 3 times in those 12 appearances, with his side only progressing out of the group stage once.