5 players who regret leaving Liverpool

Liverpool are one of the greatest European clubs in history. The English giants have notably clinched 19 league titles and six UEFA Champions League trophies. Under current manager Jurgen Klopp, they have been able to recapture some of their past glory.

With so much success throughout their 129-year history, Liverpool have been blessed with the presence of some outstanding footballers.

From Kenny Dalglish and Alan Hansen in 1980s to Luis Suarez and Virgil van Dijk in 2010s, Liverpool have been home to several generational players.

Liverpool has parted ways with a number of stars

Despite having a jam-pack trophy cabinet, there have been periods in the Anfield club’s history when it was hard to compete at the highest level. As a result, certain Liverpool players found it in their best interest to leave Merseyside searching for glory elsewhere.

While some of these players were able to fulfill their thirst for trophies, many regretted their decision to part ways with Liverpool. A number of Liverpool players have struggled in their careers since leaving Liverpool. In this article, we discuss five former Liverpool players who rue their Anfield departures:

#5 Georginio Wijnaldum

Liverpool v Barcelona - UEFA Champions League Semi Final: Second Leg

Gini Wijnaldum is the most recent addition to the list of players who regret leaving Liverpool. The PSG midfielder left on a free transfer just a few months ago but hasn’t been able to lock down his place in Mauricio Pochettino’s starting line-up. A few weeks ago, Wijnaldum admitted that he ‘wasn’t completely happy’ in Paris.

The box-to-box midfielder enjoyed five successful years at Liverpool, winning the Premier League and UEFA Champions League. He rarely missed a game for the Reds through injury or non-selection and appeared at least 33 times every league campaign during his time in the Premier League.

Wijnaldum wanted a new and improved contract, which the Liverpool owners were reluctant to offer as the Dutchman was over the age of 30. As a result, Wijnaldum left on a free transfer in search of a better salary.

In return, he has so far ended up playing backup to the likes of Ander Herrera and Idrissa Gana Gueye, much to his disappointment.

#4 Robbie Fowler

Robbie Fowler remains Liverpool's top scorer in the Premier League

Robbie Fowler made his way through the youth setup at Liverpool before debuting for the first team in 1993. The local boy is best known for his first gig in Liverpool, ranging from 1993 to 2001.

With 183 goals, he ranks seventh among the all-time top scorers for the club and is the record goal-getter for them during the Premier League era.

Although the Anfield faithful admired him, he was sold to Leeds in 2001. The reason for his departure was a combination of his bitter relationship with manager Gerard Houllier and the thriving partnership upfront between Michael Owen and Emil Heskey. “God”, as the Liverpool fans referred to him, joined Leeds for regular first-team football.

Fowler made his way back to Liverpool after a few years with Leeds and Manchester City, but he couldn’t replicate his past performances. After a few low-key stints at clubs like Perth Glory and Muangthong United, Fowler retired in 2012.

Had he stayed at Liverpool in 2001, he would have probably added a few more trophies to his collection, including the coveted UEFA Champions League.

