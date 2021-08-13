5 players who rejected moves to Real Madrid

Real Madrid have been a powerhouse in world football over the years, and have a rich history dating back more than a century. The only club to have received FIFA's 'Club of the Century' accolade, Real Madrid were undeniably the greatest football club in the 20th century.

Their rich history backed by massive finances has meant that Real Madrid have had little problems attracting the best talents in the game. The 'Galactico' era saw the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, David Beckham, Zinedine Zidane and Luis Figo sign for the 34-time Spanish champions.

However, Real Madrid did not enjoy success in all their pursuits, as several elite players have turned down the opportunity to ply their trade at the historic Santiago Bernabeu.

On that note, here's a look at the five players who rejected moves to Real Madrid.

#5 Cesc Fabregas

One of the most prominent names to have rejected Real Madrid is former Barcelona midfielder Cesc Fabregas.

Fabregas graduated from the esteemed La Masia academy, but made the move to Arsenal at the age of 16. The Spaniard established himself as one of the finest midfielders of his generation during his time in London.

The now-34-year-old was on the verge of a move back to his boyhood club in the summer of 2011. In a last-ditch attempt, then-Real Madrid President Ramon Calderon tried to convince Fabregas to move to the Spanish capital.

In an interview, Fabregas revealed, "That you are wanted by Madrid, one of the biggest teams in history, is important."

When asked about his reply to Calderon, Fabregas admitted he did not say "no" but instead said, 'not now'.

The Spaniard enjoyed an immensely successful three-year spell with Barcelona, where he won the La Liga, Copa Del Rey, FIFA Club World Cup, UEFA Super Cup and the Spanish Super Cup.

#4 Francesco Totti

Perhaps the greatest one-club footballer in the history of the game, Francesco Totti rejected lucrative offers from several top clubs, including Real Madrid and Barcelona.

The Italian spent the length of his 25-year professional career at AS Roma, and is the club's record-holder for most appearances (786) and goals (307).

Totti was at the peak of his powers in the 2006-07 season, registering a stellar tally of 32 goals and 15 assists across competitions. He won the European Golden Boot and Serie A Golden Boot awards that campaign, and was regarded as one of the best in European football at the time.

Totti had the option of leaving for the traditionally 'bigger' European clubs, including Real Madrid and Barcelona, but he chose to remain loyal to his boyhood team.

In a 2012 interview with Sky Italia, Totti said:

"I think I earned the contract that has been drawn up for me, because I always fought for what I have. I never thought about money, otherwise I would have left aged 26 when Real Madrid and Barcelona wanted (me)."

The World Cup winner continued:

"I would've earned double what I am picking up now. I always wanted to make my career with the Giallorossi jersey, and nobody will ever again refuse the money I did from Madrid and Barcelona. It was a choice made with the heart, and for that alone, I want some respect."

