5 players relegated from Premier League and their possible clubs next season

The 2021-22 Premier League season came to an end on a final day that resembled a movie climax. For the first time ever, every single position in the league table could have changed on the final day of the matches.

Manchester City staged a remarkable comeback by winning after falling two goals behind to beat Aston Villa and clinch another league title. Liverpool's valiant challenge ended in disappointment despite their win over Wolves on the final day.

While Norwich City and Watford's fate had already been sealed, the fight to avoid the drop on the final day was between Burnley and Leeds United. The latter secured survival after a win over Brentford, supported by the Clarets losing to Newcastle United.

Burnley will now join Watford and Norwich in the Championship looking to regain promotion to the top flight.

The crisis that comes with dropping to the second tier will likely lead to the three clubs having to sell many of their top players. Despite the clubs' below-par performances, some of the players will surely have caught the eye of other clubs and will be on their radar.

Here are 5 such players that relegated clubs might find difficult to keep hold of next season:

5. Nick Pope

Nick Pope could leave Burnley to enhance his England chances

Burnley shot-stopper Nick Pope joined the Clarets in 2016 and was the understudy to Tom Heaton. However, he got his chance when Heaton suffered an injury against Crystal Palace and had to be substituted.

Since then, his position as a regular custodian for the club has hardly been threatened. The player made astonishing saves and earned recognition for his consistent performances.

He was included in the England squad for the 2018 FIFA World Cup and has been a regular presence in the squad since then. He is competing with Jordan Pickford for the position.

Pope has become a popular target for major clubs to look at and Burnley's relegation makes him even more likely to leave the club for pastures new. He will surely be a huge addition to any squad in the Premier League next season.

Possible next Premier League club: Newcastle United, Southampton

4. Max Aarons

Norwich may have to let Max Aarons leave this summer

Max Aarons was a bright light when Norwich were relegated from the Premier League in 2019-20. The enigmatic right-back was linked with several top European clubs including Bayern Munich.

However, Norwich were able to keep him and he played a big role in them winning the Championship last season and gaining promotion to the Premier League.The Canaries had the worst defence this season, conceding 84 goals.

However, Aarons' energetic runs and accurate passing were a positive once again. The 22-year-old is a versatile full-back and has represented England at the U-19 and U-21 levels.

Norwich's relegation means clubs will be interested in signing the youngster again and this time Norwich may not be able to keep him at Carrow Road.

Possible next Premier League club: Manchester United, Liverpool

3. Dwight McNeil

Dwight McNeil has refound his form playing on the right wing

Dwight McNeil is a young winger who has caught the eye of several Premier League clubs ever since he started playing for Burnley's first team in 2018. McNeil joined the academy of Manchester United, the club he supported, as a five-year-old, and stayed until he was 14.

McNeil's performances have been lauded and he has been linked with moves in every transfer window.

McNeil established himself as a starter under Sean Dyche and became a fan favourite. While he struggled with form in the 2021-22 Premier League under Dyche, he reignited his spark under caretaker Mike Jackson with a switch to the right winger role.

Still only 22, McNeil has proven himself in the Premier League and could be a solid addition to any squad.

Possible next Premier League club: Manchester United, Chelsea

2. Emmanuel Dennis

Emmanuel Dennis was nominated for Player of the Month in November

Nigerian international Emmanuel Dennis only signed for Watford in the summer transfer window, joining on a five-year deal from Club Brugge. The 24-year-old was very impressive for the Hornets despite their poor results, scoring 10 goals and providing six assists for the club in the Premier League this season.

Dennis went through a thrilling run of form, which saw him being nominated for Player of the Month for November. He earned a lot of praise for his performance in the 4-1 thrashing of Manchester United, in which he scored once and provided two assists.

The striker can be a valuable asset to any club needing a backup striker and comes with good pace and technique. He would want to return to the Premier League and Watford may not be able to keep him if an offer comes up from another club.

Possible next Premier League club: West Ham United, Tottenham Hotspur

1. Maxwel Cornet

Maxwel Cornet is going to be a top target for clubs this summer

Ivory Coast international Maxwel Cornet joined Burnley from Olympique Lyon in August 2021 for a €15 million fee on a five-year contract. The move was thought of as a huge coup for Burnley with the player's talent and abilities well-known from his time at Lyon.

The player did not disappoint, and immediately became the beloved of the supporters. Cornet scored nine goals in 26 matches for the Clarets and was their leading goalscorer. Only 25 years old, Cornet's energy and strong performances make him too good a player for the Championship.

Despite being on the books for four more years, Burnley may have to let the player go in the summer. He reportedly has a £17.5m relegation release clause which clubs could be tempted to activate and put the pacy Ivorian in their arsenal. It will be interesting to see which club moves first to sign Cornet.

Possible next Premier League club: Everton, Arsenal, Leicester

