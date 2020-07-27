5 players from relegated Premier League clubs who may prove to be bargain buys 

When Premier League champions Liverpool signed Georginio Wijnaldum from recently relegated Newcastle United in 2016 for a reported £23 million, most critics and fans felt underwhelmed by Klopp’s transfer decision. The former Borrusia Dortmund manager, however, repeated the trick when he signed Andrew Robertson for an even cheaper deal, which cost the Anfield side just £8 million.

Both these players were a little unheralded when they arrived at Liverpool, but in hindsight, they have proved to be pillars upon which Klopp has built one of the most formidable sides in the history of the Premier League. Most top-level clubs in the Premier League at the time used to look down upon players caught up in relegation, without doing a thorough analysis.

Those times seemed to have changed in recent times, with many top clubs in the Premier League now being linked with talented players across teams in the bottom half of the Premier League table.

The 2019-20 edition of the Premier League has just concluded, with Norwich, Bournemouth and Watford finding themselves relegated from the top tier of English football.

These clubs have some very talented players in their rosters, though, who could become outstanding players much in the same way as Wijnaldum and Robertson have at Merseyside. So without further ado, let's have a look at five such players from the relegated Premier League clubs who will prove to be bargain buys for clubs in the top tier.

Five top players from relegated Premier League clubs:

Nathan Ake has been linked with top clubs in the Premier League throughout his time at Bournemouth.

Let’s get the most obvious one out of the way here. Nathan Ake has found himself linked with top Premier League sides throughout his stay with Bournemouth.

What has made him such an exciting prospect is his ability to combine his technical abilities alongside his robust defensive prowess at the heart of Eddie Howe’s backline. Usually partnered alongside captain Steve Cook, Ake is a Chelsea reject who has forged an excellent reputation for himself during his three-year stay with the Cherries.

Bought for just £20 million back in 2017, his development under Eddie Howe was rapid with Ake playing all 38 matches in Howe's first season in charge. Ake's best season, stats-wise, though, came last season when he appeared in all 38 league games while collecting 1.18 points per game along the way.

Ake also contributed four goals and an assist during that period as Bournemouth finished 14th in the Premier League. The Dutchman’s versatility across the pitch will be a tremendous incentive for many clubs, as he can also play as a left-back and a defensive midfielder.

Ake has found himself linked with every Premier club in the top six and should have a bevvy of options in front of him this summer.

David Brooks might not have played much this season, but he remains an enigmatic talent.

While David Brooks may have just played nine games in the Premier League this season, the 23-year-old former Manchester City youth product is someone that many people will have their eyes on. The Wales winger was a huge miss for Eddie Howe this season, particularly his creativity and ability to run at defenders with the ball at his feet.

Brooks had been out for 324 days because of an ankle injury and played just 511 minutes, contributing a solitary goal during that time. Brooks, like his teammate Ake, can play in a bunch of different positions and has done especially well as a second striker throughout his professional career.

He was Bournemouth’s creative spark last season in the Premier League and contributed with seven goals and five assists in 30 appearances. His points per game tally of 1.37 is also impressive considering he beats his teammate Ake by 0.19 PPG, albeit Ake playing eight games more.

Brooks will probably not be on most clubs' radars, but he could be an important addition in a hard-working and defensive-minded team like Sheffield United who plays with two strikers upfront. His ability to score and create goals will be a tremendous bonus and considering the pandemic, shouldn’t come at an expensive price.