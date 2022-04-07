5 players from relegation-threatened clubs that other Premier League clubs should buy

As the season draws to an end, there will be a lot of attention towards the bottom of the table in the Premier League. Currently, Norwich City, Burnley and Watford are the three clubs currently in the relegation zone and Everton and Leeds United are just above them. There are, however, plenty of games for this to change, and come the end of the season, any three of these five teams can go down.

That, however, doesn't mean that these clubs don't have a lot of great players who can be useful to other clubs.

Here we look at five such players and the Premier League clubs who can use them.

Honorable mentions: Richarlison, Patrick Bamford, Imran Louza, Mathias Normann, Nick Pope, Tarkowski, Maxwell Cornet, Dwight McNeill, Ismaila Sarr, Abdoulaye Doucoure, Allan, Illan Meslier.

#5 Wout Weghorst

Crystal Palace v Burnley - Premier League

Burnley pulled off a massive coup by signing Wout Weghorst from Wolfsburg to replace Chris Wood in January. While Weghorst has largely been good, Burnley haven't been up to it this season. They have won just four games in the Premier League so far this season.

The Dutchman is a classic striker, aerially excellent, strong and sharp in the box. With a little bit more service, he has shown that he can easily score a lot of goals. He scored 70 goals and made 22 assists in 144 games for Wolfsburg.

This is a quality a lot of Premier League teams need and picking Weghorst up for cheap if Burnley go down would be great.

Who should sign him? - Crystal Palace. The Eagles love to play with a traditional No. 9. Jean-Philippe Mateta has held the position well this season but is still developing. They also have Christian Benteke and Odsonne Edouard in the position.

Weghorst is of a similar profile and is an upgrade upon all three of them. At Palace, through the likes of Wilfred Zaha, Eberechi Eze and Michael Olise, Weghorst will get plenty of service as well.

#4 Emmanuel Dennis

Manchester United v Watford - Premier League

Emmanuel Dennis' numbers speak for themselves. He has scored nine goals and made five assists in the Premier League this season for a poor Watford side.

He is quite an explosive presence who can play on the left or in a two upfront. He can dribble, chase balls over the top and is a decent finisher. His best this season came when he was playing in tandem with Josh King up front.

That would suggest that he does better when playing alongside a central presence in and around the box. Dennis' style of play and attributes makes him quite well suited to Premier League football. A lot of clubs should jump at the opportunity to sign him if the Hornets go down.

Who should sign him? - Southampton. The Saints have been stuck in this midtable quagmire for years now. They aren't quite exciting at the moment. However, Chelsea loanee Armando Broja has been one of their brightest spot this season. He has scored six goals in the Premier League so far.

However, given Chelsea's own struggles up front, Broja might return to Stamford Bridge next season.

Dennis could be a great replacement for him. He would get to play in a striker duo with Che Adams. Like Broja, he has the electric ability to create chances out of nothing for himself. Even if the Armenian comes back, Dennis could easily play on the left wing.

#3 Dominic Calvert-Lewin

Southampton v Everton - Premier League

This season could have been very different for Everton had Dominic Calvert-Lewin not been injured. The striker has had rotten luck, only starting 10 games this season. Last season when he was fully fit, he scored 16 league goals. However, he has only been able to rake up three goals in 12 appearances this season in the Premier League.

He is undoubtedly prolific and entering his peak years.

He is quite a complete striker and probably the best in the league when it comes to scoring headers. If he can remain fit, he is capable enough of providing 15+ goals in a league campaign.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #EFC Dominic Calvert-Lewin's agent denies rumours of deal agreed with another PL club: "Dominic has not agreed any deal, with any club. He is currently working very hard in training and is fully focussed on finishing the season strong with Everton", he told @elbobble. Dominic Calvert-Lewin's agent denies rumours of deal agreed with another PL club: "Dominic has not agreed any deal, with any club. He is currently working very hard in training and is fully focussed on finishing the season strong with Everton", he told @elbobble. 🔵 #EFC

Who should sign him? - Arsenal. It's no secret that the Gunners are in the market for a striker. Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah's contracts expire this summer and both are likely to leave.

Calvert-Lewin could be the guy to replace them. Playing with talented forwards like Bukayo Saka, Martin Ødegaard etc can take his goal tally to the next level. He will also fit into the dressing room well with other young English players like Emile Smith Rowe, Saka, Ben White and Aaron Ramsdale.

#2 Kalvin Phillips

Leeds United v Southampton - Premier League

Much like Calvert-Lewin, Kalvin Phillips has been injured for much of the season and it has had a huge impact on his club. Without him, Leeds United's midfield have suffered, often getting torn open. He provides energy and steel at the base of midfield for the Peacocks.

Last season, he completed 1.6 interceptions and 2.6 tackles per game in the Premier League. He also laid down 1.2 key passes every 90 minutes.

He also showed his pedigree on the big stage with England at the Euros. Whether or not Leeds go down, he looks likely to move in the summer.

Who should sign him? - Manchester United. United are in dire need of a summer overhaul and they need players like Phillips who are hungry and excude leadership. Even more importantly, they have been crying out for a defensive central midfielder and Phillips can fill that role perfectly.

However, he is Leeds through and through. Hence, given their historic rivalry with United, the Elland Road faithful won't be happy if he goes to United.

#1 Raphinha

Leeds United v Southampton - Premier League

Raphinha has the quality to regularly feature at a Champions League club and it would be a huge shame if he gets relegated. He has been the only bright spot in a dismal season for Leeds, scoring nine goals and assisting three. But his impact is far beyond these numbers. Often when Leeds are struggling, Raphinha conjures something out of nothing which lifts the pressure on the team.

He is a phenomenal dribbler and crosser and has the ability to put a team on his back and carry them. Leeds have a €75m release clause inserted into his contract, which however goes down to €25m if they get relegated.

Who should buy him?- Manchester United. Like previously mentioned, United are in dire need of a rebuild. Right wing is a problem position for them. Jadon Sancho, who they anticipated would solve those problems, is doing better on the left.

Meanwhile, Marcus Rashford has blown hot and cold and has been out of form this season. Anthony Elanga has looked bright but United need someone more impactful.

This is where Raphinha could come in. A combination of him and Sancho on either wing would be dangerous.

