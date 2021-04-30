5 Players who could replace Alexandre Lacazette at Arsenal

After nearly four years at Arsenal, Alexandre Lacazette could potentially be on his way out of the Emirates Stadium.

The French striker was one of the last big purchases made by Gunners icon Arsene Wenger before stepping down as manager in 2018. He was also the second-most expensive signing ever made by the 71-year-old as he sanctioned a staggering €53m move to bring him to England from Olympique Lyon.

Over the course of his four years at Arsenal, the 29-year-old has made over 160 appearances for the club, scoring 65 goals and setting up a further 28. The one-time Gunners Player of the Season fired them to a UEFA Europa League final as well, which they ultimately lost to rivals, Chelsea.

End of the line for Lacazette at Arsenal?

Sheffield United v Arsenal - Premier League

Lacazette's contract is set to come to an end in 2022, and Arsenal are yet to offer him a new contract, leading to speculation surrounding his long-term future at the club. There have been rumours suggesting he could move to Spain or even return to his homeland if Arsenal do choose to sell him this summer.

Should the French striker depart from the club, here are five potential replacements that the Gunner can consider to replace Lacazette.

#5 Donyell Malen | PSV Eindhoven

PSV Eindhoven v FC Twente - Dutch Eredivisie

Kicking off this list is a player that Arsenal let go of for a mere £500,000 roughly four years ago, Donyell Malen. The Dutchman was once part of Arsenal's youth academy before returning to his homeland to join PSV, where he broke onto the scene as one of the most promising young strikers in world football.

In just 14 league starts last season, Malen scored 11 goals and set up a further two. This year, he's taken it up by a few notches as the 22-year-old has racked up 17 goals and assisted seven, and has played a huge role for the Eredivisie side. Malen has also impressed in Europe, scoring five times in eight Europa League goals.

10+ - Donyell Malen (22 years, 18 days) is the second youngest player ever to score 10+ goals for @PSV in three consecutive Eredivisie campaigns, after Willy van der Kuijlen between 1964 and 1967. Successor. pic.twitter.com/DTsQIEJZ15 — OptaJohan (@OptaJohan) February 6, 2021

Given how much he's impressed since breaking through at PSV, it appears unlikely that Arsenal will be able to sign him on the cheap. This is also due to the fact that Malen has attracted interest from the likes of Liverpool, Barcelona, and Juventus over the last few months. However, should they manage to convince him to return to the Emirates, he could prove to be a superb replacement for Lacazette.

#4 Patson Daka | RB Salzburg

RB Salzburg v Maccabi Tel-Aviv - UEFA Champions League: Play-Offs Second Leg

Patson Daka is one of the many names currently playing outside of Europe's top five leagues being monitored by several top clubs. The Zambian international has scored at an astonishing rate for Red Bull Salzburg in the Austrian Bundesliga and has garnered attention from Europe's elite, including the likes of Liverpool and Manchester United.

The 22-year-old has already racked up a staggering 24 goals in as many league games for Salzburg, and could be available for a fee in the region of £20m. Capable of playing all across the front line, Daka has impressed with his goal-scoring ability, close control, and excellent movement in the final third.

Patson Daka has only failed to score in two league games this season:



⚽️

⚽️

⚽️

⚽️⚽️

⚽️

✘

⚽️

⚽️

⚽️

⚽️

⚽️

✘

⚽️⚽️

⚽️⚽️⚽️

⚽️

⚽️

⚽️

⚽️

⚽️⚽️⚽️



He's completed a hat-trick in the first 11 minutes against Sturm Graz. 😤 pic.twitter.com/kFe5nr1CNq — Squawka Football (@Squawka) April 4, 2021

Zambia head coach Milutin Sredejovic once famously compared Daka to African legend Samuel Eto'o, saying that he could potentially go on to emulate what he's achieved in his career — reiterating just how highly the lightning-quick centre-forward is regarded.

