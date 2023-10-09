5 players who scored 100 goals for two different clubs

Goals are considered an important part of any football match. Without a top player in your side who has the ability to score, winning a game might just be an impossible task.

Those saddled with the responsibility of scoring goals are mainly the strikers. They lead the attacking line of their respective teams, and are usually stationed high up the pitch.

Footballers who are considered as the best strikers in the world today, are those whose goal scoring records are extraordinarily.

These strikers have done it not just in one team, but in different teams in different leagues across Europe.

Because of the important role they play in a game, it’s not surprising that top clubs now break the bank to secure the signing of top strikers.

Without further ado, let’s take a look at five players who scored 100 goals for two different clubs.

5. Sergio Aguero

Manchester City v Everton - Premier League

Sergio Aguero, was considered a lethal striker during his playing time. Before his retirement, the former Argentine footballer posed a major threat to defenders across Europe.

He played for Atletico Madrid in La Liga, and also for Manchester City in the Premier League. Even though he switched teams, one thing that remained constant was Aguero’s hunger for goals.

He established himself in Spain with Atletico Madrid, where he scored 101 goals in 234 games for the club in all competition.

His impressive performances caught the attention of Manchester City, who later signed him in 2011. Despite playing in a league that’s quite tough, Aguero still managed to score 260 goals in 390 games.

4. Edinson Cavani

Brazil v Uruguay - FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar Qualifier

Edinson Cavani, is one player that has established himself as a prolific goalscorer. He has played for top European clubs, however, Napoli and Paris Saint-Germain are where we saw Cavani at his best level.

Based on his performance, his time at Napoli was quite successful. He played 138 games and scored 104 goals in total. Having ran riot in Italy, Cavani decided to move to France, where he joined Paris Saint-Germain.

The story was not different. Leading the lines, he instantly became an important player for the team. Cavani was on fire, he scored 200 goals in 301 games for the club.

3. Neymar

Al Hilal v Al Shabab: Saudi Pro League

Neymar, is regarded as one of the best in the world. Though he might be playing in the Saudi Pro League presently, what he has achieved in football has earned him a place in the history books.

Neymar started off his career in Brazil. His skills, and undeniable talent, made him a stand-out performer among his peers. He began getting attention and quickly caught the attention of FC Barcelona.

The Spanish giants, signed him in 2013 and instantly, he became a favorite name among the fans of the club. With Neymar, Lionel Messi and Luis Suárez leading the attack, Barcelona’s frontline terrorized a lot of teams.

His time at the club was successful. He won several trophies and needed only 186 games before scoring 105 goals. Following his impressive performance, Paris Saint-Germain decided to break the bank to sign him.

In 2017, PSG made him the most expensive player in the world at the time, after splashing €222 million to secure his signing from Barcelona.

Similarly to how he established himself as an attacking threat in Spain, Neymar replicated this form in France. He scored 118 goals in 173 games for the club.

Though he couldn’t win the Champions League that PSG craved, one undeniable thing is that his impressive goal scoring form continued.

2. Robert Lewandowski

FC Barcelona v Royal Antwerp FC: Group H - UEFA Champions League 2023/24

Robert Lewandowski, is one name that would continue to send shivers down the spine of some of the best defenders and goalkeepers.

The Polish footballer, who has made a name for himself, is a clear definition of a who a goal poacher should be. His main duty is to score goals and over the years, he has been doing that effortlessly.

The best players, they say, ought to play for the best teams in the world, and in Lewandowski’s case, it’s not any different.

He has played for Borussia Dortmund, FC Bayern Munich and presently, he is currently playing at FC Barcelona. Lewandowski’s rise in the footballing world started from his time at Dortmund.

He spent four years at the club and during this time, he scored 103 goals in 187 appearances. He later joined Bayern Munich, where he continued to display his goal scoring prowess.

As expected, the numbers he recorded at the club are just unbelievable. He scored 344 goals in 375 appearances in all competition.

1. Cristiano Ronaldo

Real Madrid v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League Final

Cristiano Ronaldo, is today regarded as one of the best players of all time. He has played in several leagues across Europe and, surprisingly, he seems to have conquered all of them.

Before joining Real Madrid, Ronaldo had already scored 119 goals for Manchester United in all competitions.

Later in 2009, Madrid broke the bank, spending £80 million to bring him to the club. His transfer was met with high anticipation. He spent nine years at the club and during this period, he was the one running the show at Real Madrid. Ronaldo won countless trophies and individually, he was on another level.

He scored 450 goals in 438 games for the club. After his successful time in Spain, Ronaldo joined Juventus. There were a lot of doubts about this move.

He was 33 years old at that time and many feared if he was going to be able to adapt to the playing style in Italy. This, however, didn’t seem to bother Ronaldo.

Juventus signed him because they needed a reliable goalscorer and it the end, he delivered the goals that were expected of him. He played 134 games in total for the club, scoring 101 goals in that time.