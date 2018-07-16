5 Players Who Scored in the Final of the Champions League and World Cup

The mark of a true great is the ability to perform when it matters the most. A player may have a mediocre season but to come good in the big games - in the big moments - is what could make the difference between their team finishing as winners or runners-up.

In football, the two biggest games in a player's career are the UEFA Champions League final and the FIFA World Cup final. To score in either game is a dream come true. But only five players have scored in both finals.

#1 Mario Mandzukic (Bayern Munich & Juventus / Croatia)

Croatia's Mario Mandzukic joined the list with a goal in the 2018 World Cup final against France

When in doubt, get the ball to Mario Mandzukic. At least that's the plan not one but two clubs had to score in the Champions League final.

Mandzukic has scored for Bayern Munich and Juventus in European finals. In 2013, it was the Croatian striker's goal that saw the Bavarian club take the lead against Borussia Dortmund at the hour mark.

Although Ilkay Gindogan had equalised from the spot, Arjen Robben scored a late goal to give Bayern the win after losing two finals in three years prior to 2013.

Mandzukic also scored one of the finest "team goals" when he opened the scoring for Juventus against Real Madrid in 2017. It was a stunning equaliser after Cristiano Ronaldo had given Los Blancos the lead and it involved a number of aerial passes without the ball touching the ground, ending in an overhead kick.

It was a spectacular goal that saw Juventus swing the momentum their way but Ronaldo ensured Real Madrid went home with yet another Champions League title with a 4-1 win.

In the 2018 World Cup final, Mandzukic was unlucky when his attempted clearance on a France set-piece ended in the back of the net to see him become the first player to score an own goal in the final.

However, he did make up for it in the second half when he closed down Hugo Lloris who attempted to dribble his way out of trouble. Sticking his foot out, Mandzukic managed to nick the ball from the French goalkeeper and saw the ball deflect into the back of the net to give Croatia a fighting chance.

Nevertheless, France held on for a 4-2 win to see Mandzukic go home with another runners-up medal.