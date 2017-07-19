5 players who shouldn't have signed for Liverpool

Liverpool have made their fair share of bad buys in the transfer window. Here are 5 players who shouldn't have signed for the Reds.

by Mathaeus Abuwa Top 5 / Top 10 19 Jul 2017, 15:12 IST

Stewart Downing earned 35 caps for England

Liverpool are undoubtedly one of the most famous in England but that doesn’t mean they’re exempt from making poor buys in the transfer market. So far this window we’ve seen Jürgen Klopp spend a club record fee on £34m on Mohammed Salah, with rumours that the Reds are set to spend another £60m on incoming players.

Klopp’s reign at the club offers hope for Liverpool fans, hope that they will no longer be a comedy show in the transfer window.

In some comical scenarios Liverpool have simply signed the wrong player, in other cases, the player choosing Liverpool made the wrong decision for himself. Some of the players mentioned in this article would have been better off at other rival clubs.

#5 Stewart Downing

Back in 2011, Stewart Downing was tipped as England’s next great winger. Being a big fish in the small pond of Middlesbrough elevated Downing’s status to stardom and the British press lapped it up.

He stood out at the Riverside Stadium and quickly became a marquee player for them. Despite all the promise and hype from the English media, Downing only scored 7 goals in 91 appearances for the Reds.

It’s not that the Englishman was a poor footballer, he just wasn’t a player up to the standards of Liverpool Football Club. In the end, fans now look back at Downing as a waste of £18.5m.