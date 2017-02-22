5 players who stopped Lionel Messi

These few achieved what many couldn't - stop the Barcelona magician

by Rohit Viswanathan Analysis 22 Feb 2017, 17:00 IST

It normally takes more than one man to stop Lionel Messi but these defenders worked in tandem to help stop one of the greatest players in the world from scoring. There is not much you can do when his feet are like a magnet that attracts the ball.

You either have to be lucky for him to have an off day or have a really good one yourself. These players/teams managed to do one of the two on at least one occasion. Messi would himself look back at these games and probably feel like he could not have done anything more either.

So here are 5 instances when players managed to contain the usually uncontainable Messi.

#5. Bastian Schweinsteiger(Argentina 0-4 Germany 2010 World Cup)

Messi was man-marked by Schweinsteiger

Lionel Messi has always had to carry the burden of not having been successful in international tournaments. The fans have always had complaints about the difference in his performances when playing for club and country.

Although that argument is very flawed, on this particular occasion, Messi was nowhere near his best. But that was because of the organization of the German midfield and defense. Bastian Schweinsteiger was given the tough task of marking the little magician but he had help from Mertesacker and Boateng.

While Die Mannschaft were relentless in attack making it almost impossible for Argentina to get a foothold in the game, it was completely the reverse when the South American giants were in possession.

Messi was forced to push back and try and drop deeper every time to try and receive the ball because of the Germans limiting his impact higher up the field. The lack of penetration was very evident on the day and Messi was left in tears at the end of the game.

Maradona was the man in charge of that team in that world cup and he resigned right after they were knocked out of the tournament.