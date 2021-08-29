5 players who could succeed Sadio Mane at Liverpool

Sadio Mane has been one of Liverpool's most consistent performers of the Jurgen Klopp era. Signed from Southampton for what now looks like a bargain fee of £32 million, the Senegalese forward's energy and agility has been a defining attribute of the Reds' front line.

Liverpool's deadly front three have fired the Reds to the heights of European glory and a coveted Premier League title. Last season, however, brought doubts about Mane's future at the club, as he endured a lackluster campaign by his lofty standards.

Mane is here to stay at Liverpool and could well end up getting a new contract, but here are five players who could eventually replace him at Anfield.

#5 Harvey Barnes | Leicester City

Leicester City v Slavia Praha - UEFA Europa League Round Of 32 Leg Two

Leicester City's Harvey Barnes has become a key member of former Liverpool boss Brendan Rogers' Leicester City side. Their possession-based style of play suits an out-and-out pacy winger who disrupts the defensive lines alongside Jamie Vardy. In the final third, his combination play to receive cutbacks and short quick passes made Leicester a fluid footballing force to watch, as he chipped in with a contribution of 13 goals last season.

Harvey Barnes is on fire 🔥pic.twitter.com/VslCYnpcdJ — Goal (@goal) December 29, 2020

Whilst he may not be a lethal goalscoring inside forward like Sadio Mane, Barnes is an extremely industrious and hard-working winger whose tactical discipline in periods without the ball has been vital to Leicester's many spirited performances.

#4 Ousmane Dembele | Barcelona

FC Barcelona v Girona - Pre-Season Friendly

Ousmane Dembele's stock has dipped considerably since his move to Barcelona due to prolonged injury troubles and a hugely inflated transfer fee, which is believed to be in the region £135 million, including add-ons.

On his day, his mesmerizing dribbling ability makes him one of the most scintillating wingers in world football, drawing defenders to cover him to free up players off the ball.

At Borussia Dortmund, his primary role as a creative influence for Pierre-Emerick Aubemayang saw him notch up over 20 assists through cutbacks and crosses. Even at Barcelona, he has shown flashes of brilliance despite suffering a handful of injuries.

For Liverpool, he could be the perfect man to complement Mohammed Salah. With his contract set to expire next summer, the Reds could turn to him if they look to snap up a forward in the next 12 months or so.

