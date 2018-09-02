5 players that Arsenal nearly signed

Players who could have played for Arsenal

Arsenal has had tough times over the past few seasons. This is partly down to the fact that Arsene Wenger would never spend. They have always had to rely on youth, with the likes of Alex Iwobi and Chuba Akpom coming through the ranks. However, this has not always been enough to secure good finishes.

The last 2 seasons Arsenal have failed to qualify for the Champions League and this has impacted their transfer budget even more. The future, however, does look promising with the arrival of Unai Emery and some big summer signings including Stephan Lichtsteiner and Lucas Torreira.

There is a huge list of Arsenal players that Arsene Wenger has claimed that he nearly signed. Some of these players could have changed the history of Arsenal football club. However, they did not arrive at the club for some reason. These 5 players have had such a huge impact that Arsenal right now could be the best team in the World.

#5 Yaya Toure (Free agent)

Leicester City v Manchester City - Carabao Cup Quarter-Final

Arsenal very nearly signed Yaya Toure in 2003. The player was happy to sign for the club, but it was sadly not that simple. As it happens Yaya Toure was refused a work permit which meant that he could not join the Gunners. He did, however, play in a pre-season friendly against Barnet, but that was his only contribution for Arsenal.

He ended up becoming a club legend for Man City scoring 59 goals in 230 appearances. He left the club this summer and is now a free agent. It looks like Arsenal could sign Toure 15 years late.

