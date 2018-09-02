Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

5 players that Arsenal nearly signed

Ed Jones
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
8.82K   //    02 Sep 2018, 19:07 IST

Enter captio
Players who could have played for Arsenal

Arsenal has had tough times over the past few seasons. This is partly down to the fact that Arsene Wenger would never spend. They have always had to rely on youth, with the likes of Alex Iwobi and Chuba Akpom coming through the ranks. However, this has not always been enough to secure good finishes.

The last 2 seasons Arsenal have failed to qualify for the Champions League and this has impacted their transfer budget even more. The future, however, does look promising with the arrival of Unai Emery and some big summer signings including Stephan Lichtsteiner and Lucas Torreira.

There is a huge list of Arsenal players that Arsene Wenger has claimed that he nearly signed. Some of these players could have changed the history of Arsenal football club. However, they did not arrive at the club for some reason. These 5 players have had such a huge impact that Arsenal right now could be the best team in the World.

#5 Yaya Toure (Free agent)

Leicester City v Manchester City - Carabao Cup Quarter-Final
Leicester City v Manchester City - Carabao Cup Quarter-Final

Arsenal very nearly signed Yaya Toure in 2003. The player was happy to sign for the club, but it was sadly not that simple. As it happens Yaya Toure was refused a work permit which meant that he could not join the Gunners. He did, however, play in a pre-season friendly against Barnet, but that was his only contribution for Arsenal.

He ended up becoming a club legend for Man City scoring 59 goals in 230 appearances. He left the club this summer and is now a free agent. It looks like Arsenal could sign Toure 15 years late.

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Arsenal Cristiano Ronaldo Lionel Messi Arsene Wenger
Ed Jones
CONTRIBUTOR
Arsenal fanatic Follow me on Twitter @edahjones
Superstars That Almost Signed For Arsenal As Youngsters
RELATED STORY
5 players that Arsene Wenger missed out on signing during...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 players Arsene Wenger signed in the Emirates era
RELATED STORY
5 players Wenger should not have sold at Arsenal
RELATED STORY
4 Arsenal Players Who Could Leave Before The Transfer...
RELATED STORY
The 5 Best Free Transfers of the 21st Century
RELATED STORY
5 Arsenal players whose careers were cut short by injury
RELATED STORY
3 Players Arsenal Need To Sign In January 
RELATED STORY
5 players who can replace Mesut Ozil at Arsenal
RELATED STORY
Home Grown Players Rule in Premier League. Stats and reality
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 5
15 Sep TOT LIV 05:00 PM Tottenham vs Liverpool
15 Sep AFC LEI 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Leicester City
15 Sep CHE CAR 07:30 PM Chelsea vs Cardiff City
15 Sep HUD CRY 07:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs Crystal Palace
15 Sep MAN FUL 07:30 PM Manchester City vs Fulham
15 Sep NEW ARS 07:30 PM Newcastle vs Arsenal
15 Sep WAT MAN 10:00 PM Watford vs Manchester United
16 Sep WOL BUR 06:00 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Burnley
16 Sep EVE WES 08:30 PM Everton vs West Ham
18 Sep SOU BRI 12:30 AM Southampton vs Brighton & Hove Albion
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
Ligue 1
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us