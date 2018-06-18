5 players that Arsene Wenger missed out on signing during his Arsenal tenure

Ronaldo, Messi, Ronaldinho - See the top 5 superstars Arsene Wenger failed to lure to the Emirates

After 21 years of incredible service, the now-former Arsenal manager, Arsene Wenger decided to quit the Emirate Stadium. His relationship with the Gunners is indeed a memorable one and he will be remembered forever for his incredible deeds at the club.

During his time in North London, Wenger attained many fantastic heights and earned a reputation for playing an attractive brand of football. His style of play attracted a lot of people to the club, with many viewing him as an idol.

Another thing that brought him reputation is his ability to identify and sign incredible young talents. In fact, the tactician played important roles in the development of many youngsters, who under his tutorship became mega superstars in their respective careers. The likes of Thierry Henry, Robert Pires, and Denis Bergkamp are all products of the incredible manager.

However, despite his attempts to sign prodigious talents, Arsene still failed to capture some fantastic youngsters during his stay at the Emirates. Some of these players have become global stars, with some, winning the Ballon d'Or, the European Golden Shoe, the Champions League as well as other honors.

Therefore, lets quickly look at 5 amazing players that the manager missed out on signing during his Arsenal tenure:

#5. Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Ibrahimovic almost joined Arsenal in 2000.

After making name for himself across Europe with his brilliant performances for Malmo, former Manchester United striker, Zlatan Ibrahimovic almost signed for Arsenal in 2000.

The attacker looked destined to join the Gunners, following Arsene Wenger's effort to lure him to North London. The Sweden International even visited Arsenal's training ground where he was presented with a customized shirt bearing his name at the back.

However, things went the other way when Arsene Wenger asked Ibrahimovic to participate in a trial match. The striker responded, saying: ''Zlatan doesn't do auditions''.