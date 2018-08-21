5 players that could challenge Lionel Messi's dominance in La Liga this season

Lionel Messi

The La Liga witnessed what is perhaps the biggest rivalry in football history, with Argentine superstar Lionel Messi and his Portuguese counterpart Cristiano Ronaldo running riot in the Spanish top flight for the past nine years. These incredible superstars dominated the division in style, sharing almost every award between each other including the Ballon d'Or, Pichichi, European Golden Golden Shoe and so many more.

However, it is quite obvious that we won't be able to enjoy such rivalry in the Spanish top flight this season, with Cristiano Ronaldo having left Real Madrid to complete a famous move to Juventus this summer - leaving Lionel Messi as the dominant figure in the Spanish league.

Although the Argentine belongs in a class that is above everyone else in La Liga, there are still few players in the division who could threaten his superiority this term. Therefore lets quickly take a look 5 incredible superstars that could challenge the attacker's dominance in the Spanish top flight during the campaign:

#5. Iago Aspas

Aspas is a consistent performer in the Spanish top flight

Only a few superstars in La Liga can compare with the incredible abilities of Ceta Vigo forward, Iago Aspas. The Spaniard has been one of the top performers in the Spanish top flight for quite some time, finishing in the fourth position on the goalscorers chart during the previous campaign.

Aspas is set to have another prolific season in front of goal this term, with his ability to find his way through his markers using his sheer pace and incredible dribbling skills making him a real threat to opposition defenders.

The 31-year-old will be looking forward to reproducing his brilliance in the division once again and he is definitely one of the few superstars that could challenge Lionel Messi's dominance in the Spanish top flight this season.

