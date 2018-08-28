5 players that could eclipse Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo this season

Mohamed Salah

It is true that football has witnessed a lot of intense rivalries between famous superstars in the past, but none of them compares with the one that exists between Lionel and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Filled with incredible talents and great ambitions, these superstars have exerted their superiority on top of the football world for the past few years - breaking records after records and sharing the last 10 Ballon d'Or awards between each other (5 apiece).

Besides, they have also won almost all the major trophies on the planet, prompting many to recognize them as two of the greatest footballers in history. The duo have dominated the sport so much that it has become the dream of every top player to challenge them season after season.

Fortunately, recent developments suggest that this term represents an ultimate opportunity for another superstar to overtake them. The World Cup has played its part in bridging the gap between the duo and their counterparts - and this season could actually witness the end of their dominance - with other players also raising their games and emerging ready to dominate the football world.

Therefore, we take a look at 5 amazing superstars who could eclipse the two legends during the campaign:

#5. Antoine Griezmann

Antoine Griezmann has been at a great level for a long time

French International, Antoine Griezmann is one of the few superstars that could eclipse Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo this season. The attacker has been one of the stand-out performers in Europe for the past few years, evidently sharing the Ballon d'Or podium with the duo in 2016.

Griezmann is a highly talented player with immense skills, great attitude and a pretty record in front of goal. A big-game player too, the Frenchman is currently at his peak and he will be ready to compete at the top of the football world this season.

Having won both the Europa League and the UEFA Super Cup with Atletico Madrid as well as leading his nation to claim the prestigious FIFA World Cup trophy in Russia during the calendar year, the attacker is full of confidence at the moment and he could go as far as overtaking Messi and Ronaldo during the campaign.

