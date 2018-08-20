Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
5 players that could help Barcelona win the Champions League this season

Jidonu Mauyon
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
2.45K   //    20 Aug 2018, 12:08 IST

FC Barcelona v Chelsea FC - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: Second Leg
Lionel Messi and Ousmane Dembele

The departure of Neymar Junior to Paris Saint Germain, a threatening crisis, and the Supercopa de Espana humiliation was not enough to stop Barcelona from having a successful campaign last term. 

La Blaugrana won the LaLiga title convincingly, edging out Atletico Madrid by a whopping 14 points as well as going unbeaten during their first 36 matches during the campaign. They also won the Copa Del Rey trophy in style, defeating Sevilla 5-0 in the final to summarise another successful term in the Catalan capital.

However, despite their brilliance at domestic level, the Catalans fell short in Europe once again. After raising their hopes by defeating Chelsea in the Round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League, La Blaugrana suffered another humiliation as they were knocked out by Roma in the quarterfinals of the tournament.  

That was the third consecutive year Barcelona failed on the European stage and that has made winning the Champions League a priority for this season.

As a matter of fact, the Catalans are not taking it lightly, having signed a number of top players to bolster their chances of winning the competition this term. 

With the club now having more incredible superstars in their ranks, lets take a look at 5 players who could inspire them to claim the coveted trophy this season:

#5. Arthur Melo

AC Milan v FC Barcelona - International Champions Cup 2018
Arthur Melo has proved a perfect fit for the Catalan giants

Brazilian youngster, Arthur Melo is one of the fantastic superstars that switched to Barcelona recently. Having agreed on a deal with Gremio to sign the player since January, the Catalans finally completed a move for the 22-year-old and lured him to the Nou Camp this summer.

Arthur is a typical Barcelona midfielder with great technical quality and immense talent. He is a good manipulator of the ball, capable of picking out the right passes and penetrating opposition defenses to create chances for his teammates to score.

Apart from his ability to dictate play from the middle of the pitch, the Brazilian also has the incredible knack to step forward and find the net at vital moments.

Following a couple of strong performances from the playmaker during the International Champions Cup (preseason), Arthur has earned Ernesto Valverde's trust for the new campaign and he will definitely play a huge role in the club's mission to win the UEFA Champions League this season.

