×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

5 players that could replace Lionel Messi at Barcelona

Tristan Elliott
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
144   //    19 Nov 2018, 17:48 IST

Lionel Messi remains among the best players in the world
Lionel Messi remains among the best players in the world

The year is 2018 and incredibly Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are still arguably the best two players on the planet. The superstar duo has dominated football for most of the last decade, however, Messi is now alone in Spain after his Portuguese contemporary left for Juventus over the summer.

The Argentine turned 31 over the summer, and Barcelona are quickly approaching the point where they need to start planning for a future without their best player of all-time. The forward is contracted to the club until 2021 and Messi has repeatedly stated that before he retires he wants to play for his boyhood club, the Newell’s Old Boys. While Messi will most likely be a Barcelona player for the next few years, here are five players who may eventually have the incredibly tough task of replacing the Argentine.

#5 Ousmane Dembele

Dembele has the advantage of already being a Barcelona player
Dembele has the advantage of already being a Barcelona player

This young Frenchman is one of the most talented youngsters in Europe, and he also happens to already be a Barcelona player. When accounting for transfer add-on fees, Dembele could cost Barcelona well over £100 million, which is a significant investment for such an unproven player.

Aged just 21, Dembele will continue to develop while playing alongside the best players in Europe. Ultimately, Barcelona will hope that the forward will eventually be able to step up and fill Messi's shoes upon his departure.

#4 Gabriel Jesus

Jesus has impressed during his two years in England
Jesus has impressed during his two years in England

In his two years with Manchester City, this Brazilian star has quickly established himself as one the Premier League's most feared front-men. Aged just 21, Jesus will continue to improve his end product over the next few years, and this could ultimately transform him into one of the world's deadliest strikers.

Barcelona of course have a long history with South American stars, and Jesus would likely be interested if the the Catalan's came calling. The Brazilian also has the experience of playing in Pep Guardiola's three man attack system, which is incredibly similar to the system used by Barcelona.



1 / 2 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
La Liga 2018-19 Barcelona Football Lionel Messi Neymar Football Top 5/Top 10 Leisure Reading
Tristan Elliott
ANALYST
-
Opinion: The curse of being Lionel Messi
RELATED STORY
5 Lionel Messi records that are impossible to break
RELATED STORY
5 records Lionel Messi can break or equal this season
RELATED STORY
3 long-term replacements for Lionel Messi at Barcelona
RELATED STORY
5 things you did not know about Lionel Messi
RELATED STORY
5 Players that will reduce the workload on Lionel Messi...
RELATED STORY
5 players that could challenge Lionel Messi's dominance...
RELATED STORY
Lionel Messi and his Brazilian Love Story
RELATED STORY
5 players who could help Lionel Messi reach his peak this...
RELATED STORY
5 players who could beat Lionel Messi to the Pichichi...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
La Liga 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 13
24 Nov LEG DEP 01:30 AM Leganés vs Deportivo Alavés
24 Nov EIB REA 05:30 PM Eibar vs Real Madrid
24 Nov VAL RAY 08:45 PM Valencia vs Rayo Vallecano
24 Nov HUE LEV 11:00 PM Huesca vs Levante
25 Nov ATL BAR 01:15 AM Atlético Madrid vs Barcelona
25 Nov ATH GET 04:30 PM Athletic Club vs Getafe
25 Nov SEV REA 08:45 PM Sevilla vs Real Valladolid
25 Nov ESP GIR 11:00 PM Espanyol vs Girona
26 Nov VIL REA 01:15 AM Villarreal vs Real Betis
27 Nov REA CEL 01:30 AM Real Sociedad vs Celta Vigo
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us