5 players who could score more goals than Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo this season

Jidonu Mauyon FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 705 // 26 Aug 2018, 11:54 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Mohamed Salah

It is a very big privilege to have witnessed one of the greatest rivalries in football history - with Argentine superstar Lionel Messi, and his Portuguese counterpart Cristiano Ronaldo taking the world by storm with their unbelievable talents and incredible performances for the past 10 years.

These amazing players have been in a league of their own, breaking records after records and making victory look very easy. One area of their game that has that has set them apart from every other footballer is their ability to send the ball into the back of the net.

This duo have been leading the goalscoring chart for the past few years, averaging an unbelievable 40 - 50 goals in each of the past few seasons and they are also on track to continue their dominance this term.

However, they will face a great challenge this season, with other superstars also raising their games in a bid to outscore them and finally break their duopoly. Below, we take a look at 5 incredible players who could score more goals than the duo during the campaign:

#5. Mauro Icardi

The striker has taken his game to a very great height

One of the brightest attackers in the Seria A, Argentine superstar, Mauro Icardi is set to continue with his incredible exploits in front of goal this season. After finishing as the top scorer (joint with Ciro Immobile) in the Italian league during the previous campaign, the attacker is beaming with confidence at the moment.

Icardi is a decent striker with incredible finishing skills, deadly in the box and quite unstoppable in one-on-one situations. He is also efficient in the air, capable of scoring fantastic long-range efforts and dangerous at spot kicks.

Having raised his game to a great level during the previous campaign, the Argentine is expected to go even further this season. With his incredible ability to put the ball into the back of the net on a consistent basis, Icardi could go a long way to challenge Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo's goal tallies during the campaign.

1 / 5 NEXT