5 players that could win the PFA Young Player of the Year award | Premier League 2019-20

Raheem Sterling is the current holder of the award.

Previously won by the likes of Gareth Bale and Eden Hazard, the PFA Young Player of the Year award is as prestigious as it gets for young players in the Premier League who are looking to further establish themselves on the biggest of stages.

And this year, the race for the award is more competitive than ever, with players such as Marcus Rashford and Trent Alexander-Arnold competing for the famous award along with the likes of James Maddison and Tammy Abraham.

The award almost acts as a stepping stone for young players around England with most winners going onto become Premier League legends after picking up the award, with Steven Gerrard just one example of this.

The Liverpool icon won the award in 2001 before cementing his legacy as Reds captain by winning the Champions League just 4 years later. Alexander-Arnold will be hoping to follow in Gerrard's footsteps by picking up the award.

With that being said, here are 5 players that could win the PFA Young Player of the Year award.

#5 Tammy Abraham

Abraham would become just the second-ever Chelsea player to win the award.

After taking the Championship by storm with Aston Villa last season, Tammy Abraham looked finally ready for first-team action at Chelsea. And since being given the opportunity of a starting place under Frank Lampard, the Chelsea forward hasn't looked back and has scored 15 goals this season, more than any other player at the club.

Abraham will be hoping to become just the second-ever Chelsea player to win the PFA Young Player of the Year award and in doing so, achieve something that even Lampard couldn't do.

Tammy Abraham has put @ChelseaFC ahead 8️⃣ times in the #PL this season - no other player has put their team in front more#CHEMUN pic.twitter.com/AUZ8wWa5b6 — Premier League (@premierleague) February 17, 2020

The Chelsea number 9 may also have his eyes on the Premier League goalscoring charts and the Golden Boot with 13 goals to his name this season, only 4 away from Jamie Vardy and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who are tied with 17 goals each. Winning the Golden Boot would only boost Abraham's already high chances of winning the PFA Young Player of the Year award.

