5 Players That Liverpool Should Sign

Ishaan Bhattacharya FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 7.84K // 02 Jul 2018, 00:53 IST

Will they ever be the Champions?

A Champions League final and qualification to Europe's top competition next season points towards a relatively successful season for Jurgen Klopp and his team. However, the trophy drought continues for the team as they have been failing to capitalize on the momentum they build for themselves. A fourth-place finish may be solid but it is hardly ideal for Liverpool, who are still chasing their first ever Premier League trophy.

Now that the team has a pronounced philosophy to follow and a team which is very much a Jurgen Klopp team, it should ooze quality and bring rewards. Even though it is failing to get the trophies, it surely is a unit built to challenge and push. Liverpool has one of the most sounding attacking trios in world football, in the form of Sadio Mane, Mo Salah and Roberto Firmino.

However, behind them, the quality doesn't really have the same aura as their attack. The midfield does have great players in the form of Naby Keita and Virgil van Dijk has made Liverpool more competent defensively, there are still ways to go. So, who are the 5 players that can change Liverpool's fortunes? Let's find out.

#5 Jamaal Lascelles: Newcastle United

From the Tyne to Merseyside?

A left-field shout, but Jamaal Lascelles has been one of the most underrated footballers from last season. He was a rock in the Newcastle backline and could possibly be that influential with Liverpool.

Lascelles played every game that he could last season, missing 5 of them due to injury. In those 5 games, Newcastle lost 4 and drew one, conceding 13 goals. The defensive capitulation in Lascelles absence shows what a clutch player he is and how much he has grown.

The 24-year-old has come leaps and bounds in the past few seasons and has a lot of room to still grow. A manager like Jurgen Klopp is the perfect manager to help players like Lascelles truly unlock their skill. If he slots in beside VVD, or even if he is back-up for Matip, Lascelles would be one of the best bets for Liverpool to deepen the flaky defensive positions in the team.

A footballer who has been playing in England all his career, this won't be an uncomfortable shift for Lascelles. He is bound to become a fine player, and Liverpool must ensure that he becomes this player under their team.