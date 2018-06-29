5 Players that Manchester United Must Sign

The Special One needs a special window.

A trophy-less season was what was on the cards for Jose Mourinho and Manchester United in the 2017-18 season. Despite reinforcements arriving in the form of Romelu Lukaku upfront and Victor Lindelof in the back, Mourinho's second season in charge hasn't been a happy trip for the Portuguese.

United watched their rivals Manchester City hoist the Premier League and League Cup, while Chelsea beat them in the FA Cup final. Even Liverpool made it to the Champions League final, further accentuating the clubs failures last season. A strong second-place finish, however, indicates that the club has the infrastructure to finish as Champions soon enough.

Having already signed midfielder Fred and Right Back Diogo Dalot, Manchester United has already made a good start to this window. Who should all join these two at Carrington this season? Let's find out.

#5 Milan Škriniar: Internazionale

The young Slovak defender could unlock defensive stability for Manchester United.

At the age of 22, Milan Škriniar already has a lot of experience in his belt. Joining Inter Milan from Sampdoria last summer, Škriniar played every single minute of Serie A football in a tremendous season for Inter which saw them secure a return to the Champions League. Manchester United must secure themselves by signing someone who has the potential to be a crucial player for them for the coming seasons.

Victor Lindelof failed in his first season at the club, and United desperately need a centre back which can complement Eric Bailly's bombastic style of defensive play. Phil Jones, Chris Smalling and Marcos Rojo have all failed to support Bailly in the past two seasons, and it is time for United to splash the cash on a sure bet like Škriniar.

He will cost the club upwards of 45 million euros, but his value is compounded by his versatility to play as a midfielder too. He got 4 goals last season too, which shows that he also has the prowess to probably finish a game off when required.