FC Barcelona v Borussia Dortmund: Group F - UEFA Champions League

Borussia Dortmund have always been at the forefront of young players being groomed well and realise their full potential on the pitch.

However, it has been eight long years since the Black and Yellows last clinched the top-tier domestic trophy in Germany. Currently sitting in second place in the Bundesliga table, four points behind seven-time defending champions and league leaders Bayern Munich, BvB have lacked the consistency for a sustained title run in recent years.

Initial product and their polish-off

Borussia Dortmund have recouped a significant amount on their initial investments on young gems who transform to world-class players. What is more interesting is the fact that the club manages to pick these potential stars when they are raw, work on them till they blossom, and then jettison them to other clubs when the time is ripe.

On that note, let us have a look at five notable players in this respect:

Ousmane Dembele

The young Frenchman who now plays in the Blaugrana colours once wore the Yellow and Black Dortmund jersey.

The 19-year old joined Borussia for nothing more than a penny. The winger had an impressive career in North-Rhine Westphalia, scoring six goals and bagging 13 assists in the German top-flight. One year later, the 20-year old winger left to join Spanish giants Barcelona following the departure of Neymar at the Camp Nou.

From the sale of Dembele's transfer, Dortmund profited by a whooping €125.00 million, going on to rebuild the team with new arrivals.

2. Christian Pulisic

Christian Pulisic

Advertisement

The 21-year old Christian Pulisic was a youth player of the Borussia Dortmund academy. The American was only sixteen when he made his first appearance at the Westfalenstadion.

Pulisic tallied a total of 19 goals and 26 assists during his two-year stint in the Bundesliga. The player then left Dortmund to join Chelsea in a deal that was worth €64.00m. Rapid bills!

Jadon Sancho

Jadon Sancho is one of the most sizzling Dortmund prospects at the moment. It seems he could make his exit from Germany this summer, and join a Premier League club in England.

BvB had picked up Sancho from Manchester City in 2017 for only € 7.84m. At the Westfalenstadion, the player made an immediate impact that also earned him a callup to the England national team. In 69 Bundesliga games for Dortmund, the Englishman has scored 27 goals and provided 37 assists.

Sancho’s present market value is estimated at €117.00m. If Dortmund were to sell him at his market value during the summer, they stand to earn a cool €109.16m on their initial investment.

4. Erling Braut Haaland

Erling Braut Haaland

Erling Braut Haaland is one of the hottest young players in the world alongside Sancho. He is not up for sale as we speak. The 19-year old Norwegian is breathing fire in the Bundesliga.

Dortmund signed Haaland for €20.00m during the winter transfer window this season, and the player hit the ground running at the Westfalenstadion. The first player in Bundesliga history to score five goals in his first two appearances, Haaland has since netted nine goals and picked up two assists in eight top-flight appearances.

Haaland's present market value has soared to €72.00m. In the improbable scenario of Dortmund parting ways with their winter acquisition in the summer, the North-Rhine Westphalia club stands to make a profit of €52.00m on the Norwegian.

Julian Brandt

Julian Brandt is another player who deserves mention in the context of this article. The German joined Borussia Dortmund in the 2019/20 season for €25.00m. In 33 games in all competitions, Brandt has scored seven times and bagged eight assists.

The 23-year-old, who also played for Germany at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, is the creative catalyst for the Black and Yellows.

Brandt is not yet transfer-listed, but if BvB were to put him on the list, the German international is worth €40.00m at the moment. That would translate to a profit of €15m profit for Dortmund.

Conclusion

Despite being plagued by inconsistency in their recent domestic seasons, Dortmund have managed to groom young prospects consistently. Blossoming at the Westfalenstadion, these players have the potential to create a buzz elsewhere, with BvB standing to benefit economically.