5 players that Real Madrid can target to save their season

Pranav Sood
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
31 Oct 2018, 19:54 IST

Real Madrid have started this season on the backfoot with their latest defeat coming against Barcelona
Real Madrid have started this season on the backfoot with their latest defeat coming against Barcelona

After becoming the first team to win three consecutive UEFA Champions League trophies in the modern era, Real Madrid have had their worst start to a football season since 2001. They have clearly not been able to cope up after the departure of their coach Zinedine Zidane and the club's all-time top scorer Cristiano Ronaldo.

Real Madrid are currently 9th in LaLiga standings with 0 goal difference. They've also fired Julen Lopetegui who was supposed to replace Zidane because of his poor run. Santiago Solari has been appointed as the interim manager. Despite the club's poor start, there is still enough time left to recover.

At this stage of the season, nothing is won or lost. Real Madrid can still save their season. There is a clear need to make new signings for Real Madrid to come back to winning ways.

The core of the team is ageing with players like Ramos, Marcelo, Modric and Benzema all above the age of 30. Players like Kroos, Varane and Casemiro look demotivated on the pitch as they've accomplished so much at a young age.

There is also a lack of depth in the squad. In 2016-17, Real Madrid won the Champions League and league double because they boasted perhaps the world's best bench strength. There is also no time to develop young players. Hence Real Madrid must make some signings to avoid going trophyless this season.

Here are 5 players Real Madrid can target in order to save their season.

#5 Theo Hernandez

Theo Hernandez is currently on loan to Real Sociedad
Theo Hernandez is currently on loan to Real Sociedad

Real Madrid bought Theo from city rivals Atletico Madrid after the 2016-17 season as a replacement of Fabio Coentrao. He is currently loaned to Real Sociedad. He was loaned because he was getting fewer minutes despite his talent. He is a pacy left-back who is not afraid to take on opponents with his skills.

In the past few years, most of the goals which Real have conceded are through the left flank. This is mainly because of Marcelo's habit to play a much more attacking game than any other left back.

Opponents always tend to take advantage of this fact. With Marcelo getting older and losing his pace it's becoming more difficult for him to cover the whole pitch for 90 minutes.

With an ageing, and adventurous Marcelo and inexperienced and unimpressive Sergio Reguilon, Real Madrid can definitely use the help of Theo Hernandez to increase their depth. However, Hernandez will return to Madrid next season unless he can be recalled in the winter transfer window.

