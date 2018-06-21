5 players that should be promoted to Barcelona's first team

Transfers aren't the only way to strengthen a team and Barcelona has really good alternative to them

George Ugulava CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 21 Jun 2018, 01:20 IST

No youth academy in the world has given as much as the famous La Masia for FC Barcelona and world football throughout its history.

"The player who has passed through La Masia has something different from the rest, it's a plus that only comes from having competed in a Barcelona shirt from the time you were a child," says Barca legend, Pep Guardiola, who was raised in this academy and went through the ranks of youth teams before being promoted to the first team.

The Catalan giants' school has raised players who later created an era that made millions of fans love their club: Guardiola, Carles Puyol, Victor Valdes, Cesc Fabregas, Gerard Pique, the legendary duo Xavi Hernandez and Andres Iniesta and doubtedly the G.O.A.T - Lionel Messi.

Not too long ago, Barcelona's squad mostly consisted of players grown in La Masia. In November 2012, in a league match against Levante, there were 11 graduates on the pitch for 60 minutes. Three of them (Messi (2), Iniesta, Fabregas) scored and Barca won 4-0. This is a good example of how strong players La Masia has produced in this century. The Catalans had a top team without paying a single Euro for transfers.

Currently, only 5 of 24 Barca's first team members are homegrown.

Here is the list of five players in the reserve team, who deserve be promoted to the first team in upcoming months.

1 Carles Aleñá

The main candidate

Aleñá has been moving forward step by step over the past few years. He made his debut with Barca B in 2015 and an year later, he played for the team, coached by Luis Enrique. Few weeks ago, his promotion was almost certain, but bad luck... he got injured. The official diagnosis is Torn muscle bundle that will cause his absence for about four months. He's still lucky that he won't have to miss too many games, as the recovery process will be finished in September.

In this season, Aleñá appeared 38 times on the pitch with Barca B in Segunda Division. He managed to score 11 goals and make four assists. With the first team, he played three Spanish Cup games. He was on the bench in two league matches (in March and January) but the coach didn't use him. He also received 11 yellow cards throughout the season and had to miss two games because of that.

Carles plays in midfield, the position that really needs to be strengthened as Andres Iniesta has left the club and according to the press, some other midfielders are also set to leave. If there will not be a mega transfer, Aleñá is a good candidate of filling the space in the squad.

Below, you can watch a video about his notable moments of this season.