5 players that will establish themselves in the La Liga next season

Jidonu Mauyon
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
2.74K   //    06 Aug 2018, 05:00 IST

The 2017/2018 La Liga season was really a joy to watch, producing a lot of interesting clashes, memorable moments and intense battle as Barcelona cruised to their seventh Spanish title in 10 years. 

The upcoming football campaign also promises to be another interesting one in the division, with the Spanish clubs gearing up for action as they look forward to meeting their respective objectives for the term.

As we all know, the La Liga is blessed with a lot of amazing talents who have been entertaining us for the past few years. Even though the division lost an important figure when Cristiano Ronaldo left for Juventus this summer, there are still a number of incredible players who can set the competition ablaze with their incredible talents.

Apart from the regular performers like Lionel Messi, Antoine Griezmann, Iago Aspas and Luis Suarez, it is evident that the Spanish top flight will witness the rise of other players when the campaign begins this month. 

Therefore, let us quickly take a look at 5 incredible superstars that will establish themselves and get things rolling in the Spanish top division next season: 


#5. Thomas Lemar (Atletico Madrid)

The winger will be looking forward to a decent start in the Spanish league

The La Liga will welcome an extraordinary talent when French superstar, Thomas Lemar appears officially to represent Atletico Madrid in the division next season. The attacker put an end to the speculations surrounding his future in the Ligue 1 by leaving Monaco in favor of a move to the Spanish capital.

Lemar is an explosive winger, capable of getting past opposition defenders using his sheer pace and amazing dribbling skills. He has been one of the brightest performers in the French League for the past few years, typically helping Monaco to claim the Ligue 1 title during the 2016/2017 campaign.

After winning the 2018 FIFA World Cup with France, the attacker will now link-up with some of his international teammates including Antoine Griezmann and Lucas Hernandez at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium next season. With his incredible talent, hard work and amazing skills, there is no doubt that Lemar will make name for himself in the La Liga during the campaign.

La Liga 2018-19 Real Madrid CF Football Barcelona Football Cristiano Ronaldo Lionel Messi Sportskeeda's Take Barcelona Transfer News Real Madrid Transfer News
Jidonu Mauyon
ANALYST
Jidonu Mauyon is a football enthusiast from Nigeria, who writes for a lot of publications, including the likes of Sportainment, Cube Soccer, Give Me Sport, FootballXtra, and Sportskeeda. He is a great fan of Lionel Messi and he likes to write about Barcelona, Real Madrid, Manchester City and Liverpool. He also covers a lot of topics relating to the EPL, La Liga, Seria A and the Ligue 1. He has been doing great in the field, helping to intensify the passion for the beautiful game by sharing his opinions with his fellow soccer fans across the globe. His works have earned him recognition, notably claiming the Best Essay Writer award in the 2015 Milo Sports Writing Competition. To him, his followers are his best friends and he would go a long way to ensure that he keeps them refreshed and entertained. You love football and he does too, why not follow him so you can burn the passion together?
