5 players that would make Barcelona's attack unstoppable

Mohamed Salah

Despite an early crisis that struck the club, FC Barcelona still managed to have a brilliant season last term. The Catalans worked seamlessly during the campaign, and their hard work was rewarded with a domestic double in Ernesto Valverde's first year at the Camp Nou.

While achieving success is a very tough challenge, maintaining it is quite tougher. This is perhaps the reason why the Blaugrana have been busy in the transfer market, as they plan ahead of the next campaign. Club legend, Eric Abidal was made the Sporting Director recently, with the former Barca superstar expected to make a couple of decent signings very soon.

One area where Abidal needs to strengthen this summer is their attack. Since the departure of Neymar, the Blaugrana have lost a lot of attacking strength, putting a heavy burden on the shoulders of Lionel Messi.

Although they did sign Philippe Coutinho and Ousmane Dembele last season, the Catalans are yet to find a perfect replacement for the Brazilian winger. Coutinho has been more impressive in the midfield (a direct replacement for Iniesta) while Dembele is yet to find his feet at the Camp Nou.

In a bid to strengthen their attack, the Blaugrana attempted to sign Atletico Madrid superstar, Antoine Griezmann. But, the player's decision to remain at the Wanda Metropolitano has put the club in a desperate position to find another impressive attacker this summer.

Therefore, we take a look at 5 incredible superstars who can forge a decent relationship with Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez up front:

#5. Hirving Lozano

Lozano is one of the brightest youngsters in the world at the moment

Mexico has always been the home of incredible players, with the likes of Rafa Marquez and Javier Hernandez arising over the years. The next incredible prospect from the great nation is Hirving Lozano, a vastly talented and amazing youngster who has attracted interest from many elite clubs in Europe.

The PSV attacker is a player who enjoys having possession of the ball, using his electrifying pace and incredible dribbling skills to get past opposition defenders.

Lozano is also a very creative player, capable of providing clear-cut chances almost from nothing. He has a style of play that will enable him to succeed at the Camp Nou. In the 22-year-old, the Blaugrana might have seen the perfect replacement for Neymar.