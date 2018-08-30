Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
5 players to watch out for in Real Madrid's upcoming matches

rashi bhattacharyya
Top 5 / Top 10
1.56K   //    30 Aug 2018, 16:36 IST

Girona FC v Real Madrid CF - La Liga
Girona FC v Real Madrid CF - La Liga

With Cristiano Ronaldo ending his nine glorious years at Bernabeu, the club's dynamics have changed drastically. His move to Juventus has shattered Real's fans all over the world. But all is not lost. Real Madrid has a reservoir of some of the best players in the world. The five players who grabbed attention from the squad this season are remarkable in their field of expertise.

#1 Gareth Bale

One of the fastest footballers in the world, the Welshman is Real Madrid's most expensive transfer till date. Bale joined Real in the 2013- 14 season. Stated as one of the most dangerous left wingers in the world, he also takes on the role of a striker and center-forward efficiently.

Though he manned the right flank given Ronaldo was on the left one, Bale has an opportunity to flourish. With his career finally back on track after series of injuries, a lot is expected from the Welshman.

#2 Marco Asensio

Girona FC v Real Madrid CF - La Liga
Girona FC v Real Madrid CF - La Liga

Regarded as Ronaldo's replacement, Marco Asensio has performed remarkably in his past seasons with RM. Once given out on loan to FC Espanyol, the Spaniard has been irreplaceable at Bernabeu. He is known for his crazy long-range goals. Asensio possesses great pace, special awareness, and understanding of attacking transitions.

He often involves his teammates to create favorable situations for the team. His runs are mostly down the wing, and he is an precise shooter. Let's see how Lopetegui positions him in the future fixtures.

Topics you might be interested in:
La Liga 2018-19 Real Madrid CF Football Gareth Bale Karim Benzema Football Top 5/Top 10 Julen Lopetegui
