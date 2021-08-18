5 players who have tormented Liverpool the most

Humiliating Liverpool isn't something many footballers can brag about. The Reds have been one of the most dominant teams in the Premier League since its inception and it wouldn't be far-fetched to say that the thought of facing them strikes fear into every opposition player.

The Merseysiders are known for staging some of the most memorable performances ever seen in the game. Their heroics in the 2006 Champions League final - in which they went from being three goals down to beating AC Milan to the most coveted prize in club football - will live on in the memory of fans.

Despite their greatness, Liverpool have also had a number of players who have proved to be a thorn in their side over the years. We are talking about some big names in the sport who managed to get the better of the Reds on multiple occasions during their careers. On that note, we present to you five players who have tormented Liverpool the most in their history so far.

#5 Wayne Rooney

The striker edges out Liverpool in terms of head-to-head stats

Clashes between Liverpool and Manchester United proved to be fiery affairs during the last two decades, thanks in part to the incredible exploits of Wayne Rooney in a couple of those fixtures. The Englishman did put up his best every time the two Premier League giants faced each other.

Rooney ranks among the very few attackers with a prolific record against the Reds. The centre-forward has an impressive tally of seven goals and three assists to his name, with all of those goals coming in the league.

The former Manchester United striker also has a superior head-to-head record against Liverpool, winning 13, losing nine and drawing eight of the total 30 games he played against the Merseysiders.

#4 Frank Lampard

Lampard bagged some really iconic displays against the Reds

Frank Lampard is arguably the best Premier League midfielder of his era. It is no surprise that Liverpool fans weren't too eager to face Chelsea during the Englishman's spell at Stamford Bridge. They knew what was in store for them.

🔥 FOURTH 4-4 draw in #UCL history 👌

🔵 SECOND involving Chelsea (14/04/2009)⁣....

😱 Lampard scored TWICE at Stamford Bridge pic.twitter.com/4m6KlIKkWE — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) November 5, 2019

The attacking midfielder put up many iconic performances against the Reds - most notably in the 2009 Champions League quarter-final clash - in which he scored two electric goals within the last 15 minutes of the game - and ended their hopes of winning the European crown for the second time in four years.

In summary, Lampard has a record of eight goals and seven assists against Liverpool, with four coming in the Premier League, three in the Champions League and one in the EFL Cup. Like Rooney, Lampard can also boast of a superior head-to-head record against the Reds, with 21 victories, 17 defeats and nine draws from 47 games.

