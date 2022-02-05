5 players who have tormented Liverpool over the years

Liverpool are one of the biggest football teams, not just in the English game, but in the whole world. The Reds have been crowned Champions of England on 19 occasions, lifted the FA Cup seven times, and won the League Cup a record eight times.

They have enjoyed their fair share of dominance in English and continental football over the years. However, the Reds have also seen themselves fall victim to the prowess of others.

Their fans have repeatedly been silenced over the course of their history, and on a few occasions have fallen victim to very specific hitmen. A few top quality players have enjoyed continuous success against the Merseysiders, dominating games against the Reds on multiple occasions.

There are more than a few players who can dominate a highly decorated club, but a notable number have managed the feat so consistently. So without further ado, here is our list of the top five players who have tormented the Reds over the years:

#5 Karim Benzema | Real Madrid

Karim Benzema celebrating a goal in the 2018 UEFA Champions League Final

He might not be in the EPL with the Reds, but Karim Benzema has certainly placed fear in the hearts of their fans. Although he has only faced the English outfit since 2014, Benzema has been rather ruthless in front of goal against the Merseysiders. It's also worth noting as well that the Reds have not won a single game against Los Blancos while Benzema was playing.

In their group stage meetings in 2014, the Spanish giants handed the English side a beating at home and away. They thrashed them 3-0 at Anfield, where Benzema scored a brace. The star also scored only goal of the return fixture at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Karim Benzema also played a part in Real Madrid's 3-1 win against the English side in the Champions League final of 2018. In total, the Los Galacticos marksman has scored four goals in five games against the Reds.

#4 Thierry Henry | Arsenal

Thierry Henry attempting a shot from the edge of the box.

Instrumental to much of Arsenal's success during his stint at Highbury, Thierry Henry's clinical goalscoring ensured he tormented the Merseysiders to their fans' dismay. The former Barcelona star spent his years at Arsenal scoring some of the most spectacular goals England have witnessed, but his consistency was even better. In 18 games against the Reds, Henry managed a dramatic nine goals and three assists.

More notable, however, was their struggle to win games while Henry was on the pitch. In those 18 clashes, the Reds managed just six wins and three draws, losing a shocking nine games to Thierry Henry and Arsenal. The only solace for the Kopites would be their FA Cup final win against Arsenal in 2001. It remains the only time Liverpool have beaten Arsenal in the competition while Henry was on the pitch.

