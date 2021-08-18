5 players who have tormented Manchester United the most

Manchester United have maintained their status as the biggest club in the Premier League for several decades, winning a record 20 league titles in their 143-year-old history. With three triumphs in the UEFA Champions League as well, they rank among Europe's elites.

The Red Devils have been represented by some of the biggest names in the history of the sport. The likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, David Beckham, Eric Cantona, George Best, Ryan Giggs and Paul Scholes all ran riot during their time at Old Trafford and gave opposition teams the scare of their lives.

However, Manchester United have also faced some legendary superstars over the years who were able to create some iconic memories against them. With their electric performances, these icons proved to be serial tormentors to the Red Devils and their memories will continue to hurt the fans in the years to come.

Even though many players can claim to have staged some iconic performances against the Premier League giants, there are five names that stand out from the rest.

#5 Thierry Henry

Thierry Henry celebrating after scoring against Manchester United in the 2003 Community Shield clash

When Thierry Henry was in his prime, Arsenal had one of the best strikers in the Premier League. The Frenchman was a huge revelation in the English top-flight, tearing opposition defenses apart and making goalkeepers look helpless with his unstoppable goalscoring instincts.

Manchester United were one of Henry's top victims. The Frenchman bagged an impressive nine goals and three assists against the Red Devils, with eight of those goals coming in the Premier League and the other one coming in a Community Shield clash in 2003.

#4 Robbie Fowler

Robbie Fowler loved scoring against Manchester United

One of the greatest names in the history of English football, Robbie Fowler also proved to be a huge nemesis for Manchester United during his peak days at Liverpool. The striker was a huge force to reckon with and the Red Devils were made to pay the price for his greatness.

Fowler has a record of nine goals and two assists to his name against Manchester United. He scored eight of those goals in league clashes and the last one in the FA Cup. It is interesting to learn that the striker was on the losing side only once in the Premier League games in which he scored against the Red Devils.

