5 players who have tormented Manchester United over the years

Manchester United represents one of the premier footballing institutions in the world. The Red Devils have been extremely successful over the course of their rich and varied history, winning 21 league titles, 12 FA Cups, 5 League Cups, 3 Champions League winners medals, and a Europa League crown. They are arguably the most successful English team of all time.

Under the management of legendary managers such as Sir Matt Busby and more recently, Sir Alex Ferguson; the Red Devils rose to the top of the footballing landscape. They provided performances and results to cement the spot.

Having operated at the very highest level in their recent history, the Red Devils have come up against a rich cast of talented players. While they have prevailed on several occasions, not always have they managed to nullify their opponents.

Some players have found a knack to churn out consistently good performances against Manchester United, consistently frustrating the Old Trafford faithful. These players share similar qualities, none more common than their poise and ability to perform against United.

So, without further ado, here is our list of five players who have tormented Manchester United over the years:

Honorable mentions

Some players enjoyed a rather fruitful career against the Red Devils but their names may not make the list because of different factors. Legends like Thierry Henry and Robbie Fowler would certainly find their place on a 10-man shortlist. However, both stars respectively managed just nine goals in 23 appearances against United. Other strikers on this list have a much higher goal-to-game ratio.

Stoke City legend John Ritchie (10 goals in 14 games) and Southampton legend Ron Davies (11 goals in 11 games) would also make the list under different circumstances. However, both stars played in the 1960s, before the Premier League era.

#5 Steven Gerrard | Liverpool legend

Liverpool v Manchester United - Premier League

Now managing Aston Villa in the Premier League, the former Liverpool star could impress his old club and potentially end up at the helm of affairs at Anfield. While he was a player, however, Steven Gerrard did more than impress: He won the Champions League, FA Cup, and League Cup with the Reds. His presence on this list is mainly due to the sheer number of times he faced Manchester United.

in fact, only Frank Lampard has had more appearances, having played 40 games against United. Gerrard's 35 games against the Red Devils saw him score nine goals and provide five assists. Old Trafford faithful will hardly forget the goal he scored against United during the 2003 FA Cup final, which Liverpool won. His brace against the Red Devils at Old Trafford in 2014, when Liverpool beat them 3-0, will also add an extra dash of torment.

#4 Lionel Messi | PSG

FC Barcelona v Manchester United - UEFA Champions League Quarter Final: Second Leg

It doesn't matter that the Argentine maestro only had to deal with Manchester United in the Champions League. Lionel Messi and Barcelona's ruthless tiki-taka were enough to see off the Red Devils in the two Champions League finals.

Overall, in six games against United, Barca have won four, leaving the Red Devils to manage a single 1-0 win.

ً @RetroTopsUK #Messi #Football Messi scores against Manchester United in the 2011 Champions League Final at Wembley #UCL Messi scores against Manchester United in the 2011 Champions League Final at Wembley #UCL #Messi #Football https://t.co/uiKhkaMdby

In the UCL finals of 2009 and 2011, Messi found the net and gave Barcelona the continental trophy, with United coming in as runners-up. Most recently, their 2019 UCK knockout clash saw Messi score a brace at Camp Nou in a bid to kick United out. With four goals in just six games against the English outfit, it is little surprise that Lionel Messi isn't well liked at Old Trafford.

