5 players who have tormented Tottenham Hotspur over the years

Tottenham Hotspur have been a mainstay at the top end of the Premier League table recently. The north London club have a rich pedigree to boast of, winning the top flight on 2 occasions.

They have also won eight FA Cups, five League Cups, and two continental trophies. The Lilywhites have also reached the finals of the Champions League in recent seasons and boast an exciting project with illustrious ambitions.

However, Tottenham’s position as a bonafide European giant has always been up for debate. They have frequently been ranked lower than other top English clubs.

This mixed position in the rankings means that Spurs have also often fallen victim to the occasional mauling at the hands of bigger teams. They might dominate most opponents, but the Lilywhites are yet to earn a consistent seat among Europe's biggest.

More commonly, Spurs have found themselves being favored opponents of world class players who have put out quality performances against the Lilywhites. The club have often fallen victim to the workings of players who dominate them frequently

These footballers induce fear in the hearts of the Spurs faithful. So without further ado, we will list our top five players who made it a habit of tormenting the Lilywhites over the years

Honorable mentions

Players like Manchester United legend Denis Law and Newcastle United legend Peter Beardsley performed brilliantly against Tottenham Hotspur. However, both of them played the bulk of their careers before the Premier League was founded in 1992. Law scored 14 goals in 20 games, while Beardsley scored 13 goals in 28 appearances, both against Spurs.

Frank Lampard and Ryan Giggs would have made this list purely on the sheer number of games they played against Tottenham Hotspur. However, they will have to make do with honorable mentions due to the number of tormentors Tottenham Hotspur have faced over the years.

Lampard managed a remarkable 41 appearances against Spurs, scoring ten goals and assisting seven. Giggs has the same number of goals and assists against Tottenham, having clashed with the side 42 times.

#5 Jamie Vardy | Leicester City

Leicester City v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League

The main consolation Spurs have had while facing Jamie Vardy is that they have only lost four times to Leicester City. On an individual level, however, Vardy has been ruthless in front of goal against Tottenham Hotspur. scoring eight goals in 13 clashes. The star has also managed five assists in those games, bringing his total goal contribution to 13 in 13 games.

Having scored two braces against Spurs over the last five years, there is good reason for Tottenham fans to be wary when facing Leicester. They might win the game, but a clean sheet is nearly impossible to get when Vardy is playing.

Tottenham Hotspur have picked up just two clean sheets in those 13 games where Vardy faced them.

#4 Les Ferdinand | Premier League legend

Queens Park Rangers Press Conference

The clinical striker retired in 2006. Before that, Les Ferdinand scored against Tottenham while playing for QPR, Newcastle, West Ham, Leicester City, and Bolton. It hardly mattered that Ferdinand was formerly a Tottenham Hotspur player himself.

The former star enjoyed a ruthless period in front of goal against Tottenham, scoring a stunning 11 goals in 13 games. Only Everton sits above Tottenham in the highest number of goals Ferdinand scored against a single team.

Ferdinand has lost only three times against Tottenham. It almost didn't matter what team he was playing for, the star consistently tormented the north London club with goals and assists.

His best record against Spurs came while the legend played for Newcastle: five goals and one assist in just four games. One of those games included a 7-1 win where Ferdinand scored a brace.

