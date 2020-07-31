5 Players that Tottenham Hotspur should look to sell this summer

With the Premier League’s transfer window now open, the upcoming weeks should be busy ones for Tottenham Hotspur.

Jose Mourinho’s side finished sixth in the table, handing them a Europa League spot for 2020-21. They have been linked with a number of players, including Southampton’s Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.

However, COVID-19 means that finances at Tottenham this summer may be tight. That means that for new players to join the team, some current ones will probably have to leave.

With that in mind, here are 5 players who may leave Tottenham Hotspur this summer.

#1 Danny Rose

Danny Rose is likely to make a permanent move away from Tottenham this summer

Left-back Danny Rose is almost certain to depart Tottenham this summer, even if his destination hasn’t been determined yet. The England international has been with Spurs since 2007 and has made over 200 appearances for the club. But he largely fell out of favour upon the arrival of Jose Mourinho in November 2019.

Rose joined Newcastle in a loan move in January, and since moving there, has made 11 appearances. His form hasn’t reached the heights it did during his peak at Tottenham. But he’s clearly still good enough to play a role for a Premier League side.

Could Tottenham welcome him back into the fold? It’s highly unlikely. Reports have persisted that he fell out with Mourinho before moving to Newcastle, with Rose himself claiming the Portuguese didn’t give him a fair chance.

And with his contract due to expire in the summer of 2021, if Tottenham want to receive a fee for him, they’ll need to move him on this summer.

So where could he go? There’s a chance that he moves to Newcastle on a permanent deal. But current reports suggest another destination. He’s now been linked with a move to his boyhood side Leeds – newly promoted into the Premier League.

Either way, it seems he’s very likely to leave Tottenham this summer.

#2 Juan Foyth

Juan Foyth hasn't played for Tottenham since December's draw with Norwich

Coming into the 2019-20 campaign, Tottenham fans were shocked when first-choice right-back Kieran Trippier was sold to Atletico Madrid. The move left them with just two options in the position – Serge Aurier and Kyle Walker-Peters.

However, reports suggested that then-manager Mauricio Pochettino was prepared to use Juan Foyth, usually a centre-back, in the spot instead.

A year down the line, that hasn’t come to pass at all. Foyth started the campaign with an injury that left him sidelined. And when he did return to full fitness, Pochettino had been fired and replaced by Jose Mourinho.

The 22-year old Argentine was given a chance by the Portuguese boss, and he initially seemed to impress in a Champions League clash with Bayern Munich. But Foyth struggled in his next game, a disappointing 2-2 draw with Norwich, and he hasn’t played for Tottenham since.

While Tottenham likely need extra bodies for their Europa League campaign next season, it seems quite clear that Foyth won’t be among them. It just doesn’t seem that Mourinho trusts him, and the Argentine himself has admitted that he needs playing time soon.

Like Rose, a move to newly-promoted Leeds has been mooted for Foyth this summer. And even if that doesn’t come off, it seems like the £15m-rated defender’s time at Tottenham will likely be coming to an end.