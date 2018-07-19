5 players Tottenham Hotspur should sell this summer

Tottenham Hotspur have been on an upward trajectory for several years now, with the likes of Dele Alli, Harry Kane, Eric Dier, Danny Rose and Hugo Lloris all strengthening the side and forging a new era for the North London club. They now strive for a top three spot, whereas before they were happy to even qualify for the Europa League.

Such a strong starting eleven has meant that competition is at an all-time high between those on the subs bench and the reserves for a spot in the first team. But those that aren't up to par, and haven't been for a while, need to be shipped out before their valuation depreciates and the club loses money.

Here are the five players Tottenham Hotspur should sell this summer.

#5 Vincent Janssen

Vincent Janssen

Since arriving from AZ Alkmaar in the summer of 2016, Vincent Janssen hasn't made much of an impression on Spurs' fans. In his first season he was featured 28 times, but only scored two goals, leaving many disappointed and frustrated at such a weak conversion rate.

Last season, Janssen was shipped out on loan to Fenerbahce in order for him to get the game time he needs to prove his worth. Although this time his conversion rate was slightly better, he still only netted four times in 16 appearances.

This is a far cry from the 27 goals in 34 matches Janssen scored for AZ Alkmaar. He's failed to get anywhere near to those statistics since then, which has prompted Tottenham to consider putting the Dutch forward up for sale sometime soon.

Where might Vincent Janssen go?

Fenerbahce seem to be the frontrunners for Janssen this summer, with reports from Turkey stating that the Yellow Canaries are prepared to place a bid somewhere in the region of his market value (£8m) to bring him back. His loan spell didn't turn any heads, but Fenerbahce are eager to bolster their attacking options, and Janssen is considered a relatively cheap option to do so.

