5 players Tottenham Hotspur should sign to challenge for the Premier League title

Some of the options that Spurs and Mauricio Pochettino should consider in this transfer window.

Mauricio Pochettino had a summer to forget last season

Tottenham Hotspurs are perhaps the unluckiest club in the world. Despite being the best team in England over the last two years, they lost out on the title to a miraculous Leicester City and then the resurgent Chelsea.

Each time, they fell short by the smallest of margins – who knows, a signing here or a signing there might have changed the complexion of their history.

After losing to Leicester, they signed players like Vincent Janssen and Moussa Sissoko – which rendered the whole chance of making use of the transfer window obsolete given that the two aforementioned players had a season to forget in their first game at White Hart Lane.

Now, Spurs are provided with another chance. Sadly, however, the other teams – the two from Manchester especially are out in full force in the window, already signing some world class players. Plus, they also have a year worth of experience with their respective managers.

Keeping all this in mind, here are five signings Spurs should try to make in order to challenge for the title next season.

#1 Matthias Ginter

A solid backup for the Belgian duo

Tottenham Hotspurs have the best defence in the Premier League. The duo of Toby Alderweireld and Jan Vertonghen have formed a near-unbreakable partnership at the heart of the defence. However, their back-ups are perhaps not as solid as them.

While Eric Dier might be a very good player, he plays better in a 3-man defence, which means that Spurs still don’t have a proper backup for their main men. This window, the North London outfit have been linked with a couple of defenders including Ginter.

The German has been making waves in the Bundesliga since his teens, but truly burst out this season under Thomas Tuchel. One of the mainstays in Dortmund’s backline, the 23-year-old isn’t yet a finished product and has a long way to go before becoming reaching his world class potential.

And under the tutelage of the meticulous Mauricio Pochettino, and with the guidance of Jan Vertonghen and Toby Alderweireld, he might just be the man Spurs need to take the load off the Belgian duo.