5 players Tottenham Hotspur could have signed in the 2022 January transfer window

Not all is well between Tottenham Hotspur and Antonio Conte. Spurs crashed to a 2-0 defeat to Wolverhampton Wanderers last week, which was their third league loss on the trot.

It came on the back of another stinging result against Southampton, with the Saints scoring twice in the last ten minutes to snatch a 3-2 win. With Manchester City up next this weekend, Spurs' losing run could well extend to four games.

The twin setbacks have left Conte's side in eighth place with 36 points from 22 games, seven behind fourth-placed Manchester United. On the bright side, Tottenham Hotspur have three games in hand over Ralf Rangnick's men.

However, sixth-placed Arsenal also have three games in hand, and are currently three points ahead of Spurs. The race for fourth is set to go down to the wire, with West Ham United and Wolverhampton also in the mix along with the aforementioned trio.

Antonio Conte blasts Tottenham Hotspur for their transfer business in the 2022 January window

Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal spent most of the winter transfer window locked in futile efforts to make additions to their squads. While both clubs missed out on their primary targets, Spurs could complete a couple of signings late in January. However, Antonio Conte is less than happy.

footballitalia @footballitalia #Tottenham #THFC #Conte #COYS Antonio Conte vents his frustration with Tottenham Hotspur for ‘weakening the squad’ in the January transfer window and not bringing in experienced players. ‘I have realised now this is the vision of the club.’ football-italia.net/conte-tottenha… Antonio Conte vents his frustration with Tottenham Hotspur for ‘weakening the squad’ in the January transfer window and not bringing in experienced players. ‘I have realised now this is the vision of the club.’ football-italia.net/conte-tottenha… #Tottenham #THFC #Conte #COYS

"What happened in January was not easy. We lost four players, four important players for Tottenham, and we brought in only two. So even just in terms of numbers, rather than reinforce the squad, we on paper weakened it. That's the issue. This is the vision and the philosophy of the club. I have realised now that this is the vision of the club," said the Tottenham Hotspur manager.

The Italian's claims have been vindicated by recent results as Tottenham Hotspur face a tough battle to secure European football next season. On that note, here's a look at five players they could have signed in the winter window:

#5 Adama Traore

Adama Traore drives forward against Tottenham Hotspur.

In December last year, it seemed like it was only a matter of time before Adama Traore would join Tottenham Hotspur.

The 25-year-old Spaniard was unhappy at Wolverhampton Wanderers, and was pushing for a move. Spurs' initial bid of £15 million was reportedly rejected, but rumours claimed the London club were on the verge of sealing a £20 million deal for the winger.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #THFC



Personal terms already discussed with Adama. Spurs are on it. Adama Traoré deal not done/fully agreed yet but Tottenham are confident to reach the agreement soon. Negotiations with Wolves will continue in the next hours and days.Personal terms already discussed with Adama. Spurs are on it. Adama Traoré deal not done/fully agreed yet but Tottenham are confident to reach the agreement soon. Negotiations with Wolves will continue in the next hours and days. ⚪️ #THFC Personal terms already discussed with Adama. Spurs are on it.

Unfortunately for Tottenham fans, Traore's boyhood club Barcelona swooped in to sign the wide man on a loan deal. With Matt Doherty and Emerson Royal struggling on the right flank, Spurs could have benefitted from Traore's pace, dribbling and penetration.

#4 Ousmane Dembele

Ousmane Dembele in action for France

Unlike Traore, there isn't much to suggest Spurs were interested in signing France and Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembele.

The 24-year-old's contract situation in Spain meant Barcelona offered him to numerous Premier League clubs. The Blaugrana were reportedly desperate to recover even a fraction of the £126 million they paid to Borussia Dortmund for his services in 2017.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #THFC Again. Ousmane Dembélé and Tottenham is not a possibility for the final hours of the #DeadlineDay . No chance, same message from club and player side. Again. Ousmane Dembélé and Tottenham is not a possibility for the final hours of the #DeadlineDay. No chance, same message from club and player side. ❌⚪️ #THFC https://t.co/2UmJAdYVJx

With just 130 appearances, 30 goals and 23 appearances in nearly five years, Dembele's numbers do not inspire confidence. His well-documented hamstring ailments and other injury issues only make him a less appealing prospect.

Although Tottenham desperately need reinforcements on the right wing, Dembele hardly fits Conte's requirements. So it isn't surprising that the club decided against a move for the Frenchman.

