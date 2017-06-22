5 players Tottenham Hotspur must keep besides Harry Kane and Dele Alli

Tottenham have quite a few top players apart from Harry Kane and Dele Alli and need to keep hold of them to challenge for the league title.

@@masonmcdonagh by masonmcdonagh4 Top 5 / Top 10 22 Jun 2017, 17:59 IST

Danny Rose

Tottenham Hotspur had an extremely successful Premier League season in 2015/16 when they finished in third place. Despite finishing below rivals Arsenal, it was their best finish since the start of the Premier League. And in 2017, their league finish eclipsed 2016 as Spurs finished the season in second place with 16 more points than the previous campaign.

This was all down to hard work by the manager and the whole team. Even though Harry Kane and Dele Alli received most of the plaudits for last season’s finish, Tottenham have numerous players who are crucial to their side.

Here we look at five players they must keep other than the English duo Kane and Alli:

Another English player who has been instrumental in Tottenham’s success is 26-year-old Danny Rose.

Rose had a magnificent season once again for Tottenham at left-back, but he did pick up an injury which kept him out from January until the end of the season. However, he was still named as left-back in the PFA Team of the Year, for the second season in succession, emphasising how strong his performances were leading up to his injury.

It is crucial Tottenham keep hold of their left-back, especially with rumours suggesting they’re losing English right-back Kyle Walker. This is because both full-backs have been so important to the team’s significant rise up the table, with them both playing the wing back role extremely well.

Rose is under contract until 2021, but it is still important that Daniel Levy ignores the temptation of accepting a big money offer for him if say Manchester City, who need a left-back, were to make a substantial offer.