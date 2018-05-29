5 players Unai Emery should target to revitalise Arsenal

These signings can provide the much-needed impetus for Arsenal

Emery has a tough job on his hands

A new era is going to commence at the Emirates now that long-time manager Arsene Wenger has left the club. New manager Unai Emery faces the daunting task of lifting the club after a sixth-place finish last year.

The Spaniard has the responsibility to haul an ageing and underperforming squad, especially in the defensive department. The midfield also poses a conundrum, as Arsenal desperately lack the dominating presence at the centre of the park.

Emery's task is immense, however, he will hope to make an impact and Arsenal don't suffer from a Wenger hangover. He needs to recruit new members to do the same. Here are 5 possible options for him to revitalise Arsenal.

#5 Sime Vrsaljko (Atletico Madrid)

Vrsaljko can make the move to London

Vrsaljko was signed by Atletico in 2016 but he was more of a backup to Juanfran rather than competing for a starting role. He has impressed for Diego Simeone when he has played, contributing in Juanfran's absence.

However, the Croatian has no guarantee of playing time in Madrid, as Thomas Partey has also filled in at the full-back spot a couple of times. Arsenal's current right-back Hector Bellerin has not been consistent and Vrsaljko can be hopeful of nicking his spot.

At Arsenal, he can get an upgrade on his wages and more playing time as well. He is stronger defensively compared to Bellerin and his attacking input isn't bad as well. Certainly a move worth considering for Unai Emery.