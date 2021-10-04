5 players who underperformed in GW 7 of the Premier League

The English Premier League never fails to amaze us and Game Week seven was no different. The week was filled with drama, with most of the top teams failing to register all three points. Manchester United were held 1-1 away against Everton while Arsenal and Brighton fought it out in a goalless encounter.

The most entertaining clash was between heavyweights Liverpool and Manchester City. Both teams played some quality football and in the end, they were unseparable in the 2-2 draw.

With the top teams losing out on three points, Chelsea emerged victorious against Southampton as they won 3-1 at Stamford Bridge. Their victory saw them rise up in the Premier League table and claim top spot after seven game weeks. They are at the top of the league table with 16 points followed by Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Everton.

Tottenham Hotspur gained some momentum with their 2-1 win against Aston Villa after failing to win their last three Premier League games. They are in 8th spot with 12 points while their arch rivals Arsenal are in 11th spot with 10 points after their away draw.

While some superstars like Mo Salah and Phil Foden made their mark in Game Week seven, there are players who performed below their potential. That being said, let us take a look at 5 players who underperformed in the seventh game week of the Premier League.

#5 Harry Kane

After a failed transfer to Manchester City in the summer transfer window, Harry Kane looks far from his best. The forward is enduring a sticky spell at the moment and has yet to open his account for the 2021/22 campaign in the Premier League.

Kane was again kept quiet by Aston Villa defenders and despite Tottenham's crucial win, it was a performance far below his standards. Kane being out of form was one of the reasons for Spurs' lackluster display in front of goal despite winning against Aston Villa.

It is his longest goalless streak in the Premier League since the 2015/16 campaign and remains a major concern for Tottenham.

#4 Virgil Van Dijk

While Jurgen Klopp's spirited Liverpool side remain unbeaten in the Premier League, Virgil van Dijk is still far from his very best. Van Dijk was Liverpool's best player when the Reds won the Premier League in 2019/20 after a long wait. Unfortunately, the Dutch centre-back was out due to a long injury which saw Manchester City reclaim the Premier League title in 2020/21.

In Liverpool's 2-2 draw with Manchester City in Game Week seven, Van Dijk and co. were constantly dominated by their opponents. Van Dijk leads Liverpool's defense but there are still some flaws which were utilized by City forwards.

Since returning from injury, Van Dijk has played in all seven games in the Premier League this season. But it looks like he will take some time to regain his old form.

