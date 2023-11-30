5 players who underperformed for Manchester United against Galatasaray

Manchester United let go of a two-goal advantage twice to settle for a 3-3 draw against Galatasaray in a crunch Champions League group stage encounter. The stalemate put Erik ten Hag's men at the bottom of Group A.

In order to progress to the knockout stages, they will now need to win their final group-stage match against Bayern Munich and hope that Copenhagen and Galatasaray play out a draw.

The Red Devils started brightly, with Bruno Fernandes setting up Alejandro Garnacho for his second goal in successive matches. Fernandes then scored an absolute screamer from range to add some cushion to his side's lead.

However, Hakim Ziyech fired one back shortly afterward as Andre Onana made yet another rookie error in goal. United managed to restore their two-goal lead early in the second half thanks to Scott McTominay's strike in the 55th minute.

However, another Onana howler just seven minutes later allowed Galatasaray to get back in the game. Muhammed Kerem Akturkoglu subsequently restored parity in the 71st minute to pour cold water over United's plans.

The Red Devils rallied to get a winner and came close multiple times, but they couldn't find the finishing touch, and the night eventually ended in disappointment for them.

Without further ado, let's take a look at five Manchester United players who underperformed against Galatasaray.

#5 Anthony Martial

Anthony Martial was introduced right before the hour mark to replace Rasmus Hojlund at center-forward.

Martial failed to have an impact on the game. His laid-back style did not suit the intensity of the contest, and he offered very little up top as Galatasaray upped the ante.

Martial looked sluggish throughout and failed to make effective runs in behind the Turkish side's defence. The Frenchman did not show enough intent, as he always reached the box a second or two late every time United broke into the attacking third.

#4 Rasmus Hojlund

Rasmus Hojlund has five Champions League goals this season, and he would have been hoping to add more to his tally last night. Returning from an injury, Hojlund looked ready to put in a shift. But he ended up having a rather quiet outing and failed to get involved as much as he should have in attack.

He registered just 18 touches in 60 minutes before he was hooked for Martial. United needed their centre-forward to deliver tonight, but the young Dane failed to rise to the occasion.

#3 Facundo Pellistri

Facundo Pellistri was yet another second-half substitute, and the youngster failed to make the best of the opportunities he received. It turned out to be a forgettable outing for the Uruguayan winger as he squandered a great chance to score the winner for his side in the dying embers of the game.

The 21-year-old was involved in a couple of incisive counterattacks, but his decision-making inside the final third was rather awful, to say the least.

#2 Sofyan Amrabat

Sofyan Amrabat is capable of keeping things ticking in midfield. When United had the ball, he comfortably recycled possession without giving much away. However, the Morocco international's lack of pace is quickly becoming a cause for concern.

Amrabat once again struggled to keep up during defensive transitions, and United's midfield got cut through far too often. The 27-year-old's display in holding midfield was a major step down from young Kobbie Mainoo's performance against Everton last Saturday.

#1 Andre Onana

After a string of good displays, Andre Onana turned in yet another horror show and let his team down once again. The Cameroonian goalkeeper reacted far too late and was caught wrong-footed for Galatasaray's opener, letting Hakim Ziyech's tame free-kick find the back of the net.

Things went from bad to worse for the former Inter Milan custodian in the second half as he let yet another Ziyech free-kick slip from almost underneath him.

He did make four saves in the game, which included thwarting a Lucas Torreira effort from point-blank range. However, his silly errors might have just cost Manchester United a spot in the Round of 16.